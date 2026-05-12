Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15% Off Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil

Daily Mail readers can get 15% off the bestselling Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil with the code DMAIL15 until May 22, 2026. The lip oil delivers a flush of color and juicy shine while adding hydration and shine without the typical stickiness of gloss.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more You might have heard of glass skin but glass lips are set to rule this summer.

And for the perfect hybrid of gloss and colour, scores are turning to one bestselling tinted lip oil. Pairing the comfort of a balm with the high-watt shine of a gloss, the Sync Beauty Lip Oil is rapidly becoming a handbag essential. Amassing hundreds of five-star reviews and counting, the lip oil has been praised time and time again for delivering a flush of colour and juicy shine. And the best news?

We have a 15 per cent off code. Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil Daily Mail readers can get 15 per cent off the bestselling Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil with the code DMAIL15 until May 22 2026. Adding hydration and shine without the typical stickiness of gloss, users have reported how their lips look 'fresh and full' giving you that much-needed moisture and natural flush for a fuller looking pout.

The tint is available in three shades; Morning Yoga, Coffee Break and Sunset Kiss. £21.25 (save £3.75) Shop Adding hydration and shine without the typical stickiness of gloss, users have reported how their lips look 'fresh and full' Sync Beauty is the under-the-radar beauty brand you need to know about. Cutting through the overwhelming amount of product out there, the brand have developed straightforward, functional products that simplify your routine without sacrificing performance. Queue their Tinted Lip Oil.

Adding hydration and shine without the typical stickiness of gloss, users have reported how their lips look 'fresh and full' giving you that much-needed moisture and natural flush for a fuller looking pout. If you're new to the brand then it's a great time to see what the hype is about, as Sync Beauty are running a 15 per cent off Everything Sale. Just use the code DMAIL15 up until May 22.

RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share If you love the look of gloss but can't stand the stickiness that comes with it then a tinted lip oil is the perfect compromise. A winner for those with dry lips, the Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil goes beyond makeup, enriched with essential vitamins, formulated to deeply hydrate and enhance your natural lip colour. Key ingredients include sunflower seed oil and ginger root extract, known for their smoothing and moisturising properties.

Raspberry seed oil also helps promote a vibrant and youthful appearance while squalane locks in moisture, keeping the lips hydrated and smooth. Silky, lightweight and completely non-sticky, it could be a winner for the warmer summer months. Available in three wearable shades, the tinted oil is a great way to get high-shine without the typical stickiness of a lip gloss And the Tinted Lip Oil isn't the only product on sale.

The Sync Beauty Tinted Brow Gel is another low-maintenance, high-impact product. Formulated for those who want perfectly styled brows at the drop of a hat, this brow gel offers ultimate control, thanks to the micro-precision brush that can tame unruly brows and make sparse ones look fuller than ever.

Unlike some other brow gels, this gel dries with no risk of flaking or stickiness, and won't rub off even after hours of wear, ensuring your brows stay looking full and fresh all day long. The formula also contains conditioning agents, with arginine-powered strength that supports your brow hair texture, improves resilience and helps reduce breakage, which in turn helps your brows look fuller.

Commerce writer Phoebe put the brow gel to the test Me wearing the Sync Beauty Tinted Brow Gel in shade Brown I have a complicated relationship with my brows - thanks to some unfortunate overplucking in my teens, I've been left with fairly sparse, uneven, and strangely shaped brows. And I've tried my fair few brow gels, but I have yet to find my 'holy-grail' one.

So when I got the chance to test these, I jumped at the chance - and I was immediately impressed. I used shade Brown, which was perfect for my medium brown hair. The formula is really natural-looking and makes my brows look a lot fuller than they are. The clear brow gel is perfect for days where I don't want the pigment, and makes them just look tidier instead of fuller with the pigment.

It's really buildable thanks to the smooth formula, but I found that it can quickly delve into the 'too much pigment' category when using the tinted ones, so if you prefer a super bold brow, this is your product. I really like that the gel clings to the individual hairs rather than the skin under it which I've seen a lot in brow gels, which helps it look more natural (and won't transfer).

My favourite thing about this is that it really gives the laminated brow look I love - in terms of long wear shape and hold - but without the unnatural sheen some other brow laminating gels can give. It's the best of both world





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Daily Mail Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil Offering Code Offer Lip Oil Hydration Shine Gloss Balm Color Colorful Colorful Lip Oil Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15 Colorful Lip Oil Daily Mail Readers Can Get 15

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Daily Mail Readers Score Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil With 5-Star Reviews for 'Fresh and Full' Lip LookDaily Mail readers rave about the benefits of Sync Beauty Tinted Lip Oil, which adds hydration and shine while eliminating the stickiness of lip gloss. The bestselling product has accumulated hundreds of five-star reviews and is now eligible for a 15% off code.

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