Daily Mail Premier League Predictor Game Returns for Another Week

Daily Mail's popular predictor game is back for another week, offering a chance to win big cash prizes and prove you know more than your mates or even more than our experts.

Another round of Premier League football is on the way as we move towards the season's thrilling finale - and Daily Mail's popular predictor game is back for another week.

Predictor is our simple, free-to-play competition where you can win big cash prizes, with £1,000 up for grabs weekly. Simply guess the winner of seven Premier League matches - or play it safe with a draw. There's also a £5,000 prize if you come first across the whole season. And yes, we have leagues!

You're able to create or join them, and they can be public or private. Now is your chance to definitively prove you know more than your mates or even more than our experts - play now at dailymail.com/predictor. It promises to be another bumper gameweek of action, with things getting underway when Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Friday evening





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Premier League Predictor Game Cash Prizes £1 000 Up For Grabs Weekly £5 000 Prize Gameweek Of Action Liverpool Travel To Aston Villa On Friday Even FA Cup Final Between Chelsea And Man City Busy Sunday Then Kicks Off With Man United Ent Brentford At Home To Crystal Palace Everton Vs Sunderland Leeds Vs Brighton Wolves Vs Fulham West Ham Travel To Newcastle In The Evening Ga Arsenal Host Burnley On Monday Bournemouth Entertain Man City Tottenham Make The Trip To London Rivals Chels

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Daily Mail Premier League Predictor Game Returns for Another WeekDaily Mail's popular predictor game is back for another week, offering a chance to win big cash prizes and prove you know more than your mates or even more than our experts.

Read more »