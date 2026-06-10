Daily Mail Poll Reveals Unexpected Fashion Winners at Royal Wedding

A Daily Mail poll shows men stealing the top spots in best dressed rankings at the royal wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips, while women's outfits sparked more divided opinions among readers.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' wedding served as a glittering showcase for British high society and Royal Family members to display their fashion sense. However, according to a Daily Mail poll, not everyone achieved the same level of success.

Readers were invited to vote for the best-dressed guest, and in an unexpected outcome, men dominated the top positions. The Prince of Wales, Mike Tindall, Jack Brooksbank, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi claimed the first four spots. The women's outfits generated more divided opinions.

For example, the Princess of Wales wore an immaculate £750 cream boucle Roland Mouret dress with a recycled boater-style Jane Taylor hat and Kiki McDonough earrings. It received 799 'up votes' but also 731 'down votes', resulting in a positive percentage of 52.20%-significantly lower than her husband's 84.60%. Prince William looked dapper in a Kemble suit with a blue waistcoat and tie, coordinating with the groom. Mike Tindall also embraced the blue theme.

Among the women, the most praised look was an elegant blue and red floral gown paired with a cream hat and wedges. The least favored was a yellow lace mini dress accessorized with purple. The full poll results are presented below. The table lists each guest's name alongside their outfit description and final positive vote percentage.

Notable rankings include: The Prince of Wales (84.60%), Jack Brooksbank (83.70%), Mike Tindall (77.60%), Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (74.90%), and the Princess of Wales (52.20%). The lowest scores went to a yellow lace mini (18.70%) and a bright pink frock (17.80%). The publication encourages readers to participate in the ongoing poll to voice their opinions on the best and worst dressed.

This event highlights the intense public and media scrutiny of royal fashion, where even a shared family celebration becomes a stage for style analysis. The stark contrast between the near-universal praise for the male guests' coordinated, classic tailoring and the more polarized reactions to the women's attire reflects broader discussions about fashion expectations and gender norms in public life.

The Princess of Wales' outfit, though critically acclaimed in fashion circles for its elegance and sustainability (reusing a hat), faced mixed reception from the poll's audience, demonstrating how celebrity style is judged. The poll's methodology, based on simple up/down votes, captures a raw public sentiment that often differs from expert fashion critiques





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