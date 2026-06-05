Daily Mail Podcasts Dominate True Crime Awards, With 'Pipeline' Sweeping Top Honors

The Daily Mail's podcast division earned top recognition at the True Crime Awards, with 'Pipeline: Left to Die' winning Podcast of the Year and two additional categories. The series, which investigates a fatal diving incident in the Caribbean, beat out competition from major media outlets. Other Mail podcasts were also finalists in several categories.

The Daily Mail 's podcasts have achieved remarkable success at the True Crime Awards, securing top honors including the coveted Podcast of the Year title. The award-winning series ' Pipeline : Left to Die' stood out among entries from major outlets such as The Times, Telegraph, and BBC.

This gripping podcast explores the harrowing story of a group of divers who were sucked into an oil pipe deep beneath the Caribbean and left to die. In addition to the main award, 'Pipeline' also claimed the Podcast: Impact for Change award and received high commendation for Best Serialised Podcast. The judges praised it as an 'extremely well researched and impeccably delivered podcast' and a 'tense, powerful and gripping example of the true crime genre at its very best.

' Other Daily Mail podcasts recognized on the shortlist included 'Charlene: Somebody Knows Something,' which investigates the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl in 2003, the award-winning series 'The Trial,' and 'The Crime Desk,' which was nominated for Podcast Network of the Year. Jamie East, Head of Podcasts at the Daily Mail, expressed pride in the achievements, stating, 'These awards are further testament to the unrivalled talent at the Mail.

' The accolades underscore the publication's growing influence and excellence in the competitive field of true crime podcasting, demonstrating its ability to produce compelling, investigative journalism that resonates with audiences and critics alike





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