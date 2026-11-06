Daily Mail Launches Threads Word Puzzle Game

The Daily Mail introduces Threads, a new daily word game testing vocabulary and lateral thinking. Players stitch letters from a grid to find connected words and the Golden Thread.

The Daily Mail has introduced Threads, a new daily word puzzle designed to challenge vocabulary and lateral thinking skills. This fresh addition to their games portfolio offers players a unique mechanic where they must stitch together letters from a grid to uncover hidden connections between words.

How The Grid Works

Every Threads puzzle presents a grid of 25 tiles arranged in five columns containing five tiles each. Some tiles feature a single letter, while others hold two. Hidden within this structure are five distinct words that players must discover to solve the puzzle.

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To spell each word, users select one tile from every column, moving from left to right. Four of these words share a common theme, while the fifth serves as the Golden Thread, the concept that ties the other four answers together. For example, if the Golden Thread is Animals, players might find Kangaroo, Squirrel, Elephant, and Hedgehog.

Some answers consist of two words, such as Carrot Cake for a Desserts puzzle. As players identify words, their tiles are removed from the board, causing the grid to shrink. Finding all five words completes the daily challenge.

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New Daily Release Schedule

A new Threads puzzle becomes available every day at midnight UK time. This consistent schedule allows players to build a daily streak and compete with friends by sharing their results. The game integrates seamlessly with the existing Daily Mail Games section on both the website and the mobile application.

The Daily Mail Games section already hosts more than 20 daily free-to-play games. This extensive library includes lateral thinking challenges like Relink, quick word games such as Trace and Sandwich, classic number puzzles like Sudoku, and fiendish crosswords.

Players can access these games through the Play section in the bottom navigation bar of the Daily Mail app. Alternatively, users can navigate directly to the Games channel on the website. The publisher plans to release more exciting puzzles in the coming months to further enhance the experience.