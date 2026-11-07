Daily Mail Launches Fund for Dementia Carers Support Network

The Daily Mail and Mail Force launch a major appeal to fund Dementia Carers Together, a nationwide support network aiming to help millions of unpaid carers facing crisis.

The Daily Mail has initiated a significant fundraising campaign to establish Dementia Carers Together, a comprehensive support network designed for the millions of unpaid individuals caring for relatives with dementia. This new initiative comes in direct response to a striking YouGov poll indicating that two-thirds of these carers feel abandoned by the system.

Addressing The Crisis Of Unpaid Care

There are currently 2.5 million people in the United Kingdom who provide some form of care for individuals living with dementia, and four out of five of them have reached a crisis point at least once. The exclusive polling for the Daily Mail reveals that 66 percent of people who provide or have provided unpaid care to someone with dementia do not feel well supported in their caring role.

Also read Daily Mail Launches Dementia Carers Appeal Amidst Polling Crisis

The survey found that most people, representing 72 percent of respondents, would not feel confident knowing where to turn for advice if a friend or relative was diagnosed with dementia. Furthermore, three-quarters, or 76 percent, would not feel prepared to cope with behavior changes such as anger, distress, or confusion.

Structure Of The New Support Program

Dementia Carers Together aims to raise millions of pounds for new nationwide six-week courses for friends and relatives of people living with the disease. These sessions are delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and will give carers vital support and information about their rights and the services available to them.

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The new courses will be held across the UK and consist of six weekly sessions lasting two hours each. People can attend all six sessions or only those on the topics of most interest to them. Some will be in-person and some held online, to maximize the opportunity for carers to attend.

Other sessions will cover unlocking support, including what you are entitled to medically and financially, such as the right to a timely diagnosis, benefits allowances, and council tax reductions. The courses will also focus on emotional resilience, teaching carers ways to cope with the toll on their mental health.

Coordination By Mail Force Charity

The appeal is being coordinated by Mail Force, a registered charity set up by the Daily Mail's parent company, DMGT. Mail Force raised over £35 million in its previous campaigns to provide laptops for schoolchildren and PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to help Ukrainian refugees.

Ted Verity, Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Mail, emphasized that it is a privilege to work with the Alzheimer's Society on tackling an issue that impacts the day-to-day lives of so many people across the UK. He noted that every day, millions of dementia carers put somebody else's needs before their own.

Verity stated that they do so with extraordinary love, patience, and dedication, often while receiving little support themselves. Through Dementia Carers Together, Daily Mail readers have an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of those carers.

Stakeholder Views On Recognition

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, said it is deeply concerning that seven in ten people are not confident they would know where to turn for advice if a loved one was diagnosed with dementia. She added that families can face difficult and unfamiliar challenges following a diagnosis.

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The survey for the Mail found that 72 percent of the public believe carers get too little recognition. Another 72 percent feel they receive too little help for their own physical and mental health needs, while 66 percent say they have too little financial support.

Dyson explained that the ambition is to create a national network where carers can get practical advice, understand their rights, and connect with people who truly understand what they are going through. She stressed that carers hold families together through some of the toughest moments dementia can bring.

Public Sentiment And Next Steps

When asked for the three places they would be most likely to turn for help if a loved one was diagnosed with dementia, 56 percent said their GP, 51 percent dementia charities, and 41 percent the internet. This data highlights the gaps in current support structures that the new appeal seeks to fill.

The sessions will allow attendees to meet others in a similar situation and help to address the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities many face following a loved one's diagnosis. There is also a worrying lack of understanding about what dementia care the NHS and councils will pay for.

Dyson expressed enormous gratitude to the Daily Mail, Mail Force, and every reader who supports the appeal. She concluded that the goal is to help ensure fewer carers have to face dementia alone by creating a nationwide support network that offers practical help, trusted advice, and reassurance.