Daily Mail Launches Dementia Carers Appeal Amidst Polling Crisis

The Daily Mail and Alzheimer's Society launch Dementia Carers Together to fund support courses, addressing a poll showing two-thirds of unpaid carers feel abandoned and unsupported.

The Daily Mail has launched a major fundraising appeal to support unpaid dementia carers across the UK, responding to alarming new polling data that reveals widespread feelings of abandonment among those providing care. The initiative, named Dementia Carers Together, aims to raise millions of pounds to establish a nationwide support network for friends and relatives of individuals living with the disease.

The Scale Of The Dementia Care Crisis

There are currently 2.5 million people in the UK who provide some form of care for people with dementia, and the burden on this group is severe. According to exclusive new polling conducted by YouGov for the Daily Mail, four out of five of these unpaid carers have reached a crisis point at least once. The survey found that 66 per cent of people who provide or have provided unpaid care do not feel well supported in their caring role, highlighting a significant gap in the current support infrastructure.

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The data indicates a profound lack of preparedness among carers. Most people, representing 72 per cent of respondents, would not feel confident knowing where to turn for advice if a friend or relative was diagnosed with dementia. Furthermore, three-quarters of the public, or 76 per cent, stated they would not feel prepared to cope with behavioral changes such as anger, distress, or confusion. There is also a worrying lack of understanding about what dementia care the NHS and local councils will pay for, and what support the carers themselves may be entitled to receive.

Structure And Content Of The Support Courses

The Dementia Carers Together courses will be delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and will consist of six weekly sessions lasting two hours each. These sessions will be held across the UK, with some conducted in-person and others online to maximize accessibility for attendees. People can choose to attend all six sessions or select only those on the topics of most interest to them, allowing for flexible participation based on individual needs.

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The curriculum is designed to offer practical help in dealing with loved ones as they deteriorate. Topics range from managing danger at home to navigating changes in hygiene and dealing with confusion. Other sessions will cover unlocking support, including information on what individuals are entitled to medically and financially. This includes details on the right to a timely diagnosis, benefits allowances, and council tax reductions that can alleviate some of the financial strain on caring households.

In addition to practical advice, the courses will focus heavily on emotional resilience. Carers will be taught ways to cope with the toll on their mental health, how to recognize the signs of burnout and stress, and when and how to ask for help. The sessions will allow attendees to meet others in similar situations, helping to address the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities many face following a loved one's diagnosis.

Stakeholder Positions And Public Sentiment

Ted Verity, Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Mail, emphasized the privilege of working with the Alzheimer's Society to tackle an issue that impacts day-to-day lives across the country. He noted that every day, millions of dementia carers put somebody else's needs before their own, often doing so with extraordinary love, patience, and dedication while receiving little support themselves. Verity stated that through this appeal, Daily Mail readers have an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of those carers.

MICHELLE DYSON, Chief Executive of the Alzheimer's Society, described the polling results as deeply concerning. She pointed out that seven in ten people are not confident they would know where to turn for advice if a loved one was diagnosed with dementia. Dyson added that families can face difficult and unfamiliar challenges following a diagnosis, and it is essential to ensure they have the support they need to face them. She expressed enormous gratitude to the Daily Mail, Mail Force, and every reader who supports the appeal.

The public sentiment reflects the urgency of the situation. The survey found that 72 per cent of the public believe carers get too little recognition, and an equal percentage feel they receive too little help for their own physical and mental health needs. Additionally, 66 per cent say carers have too little financial support. When asked for the three places they would most likely turn for help if a loved one was diagnosed, 56 per cent cited their GP, 51 per cent mentioned dementia charities, and 41 per cent said the internet.

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The Role Of Mail Force And Future Goals

The appeal is being coordinated by Mail Force, a registered charity set up by the Daily Mail's parent company, DMGT. Mail Force has a track record of raising funds for significant causes, having raised over £35million in previous campaigns. These past efforts included providing laptops for schoolchildren, supplying PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic, and helping Ukrainian refugees. The charity's experience in managing large-scale appeals positions it well to coordinate this new nationwide initiative.

Alzheimer's Society aims to create a national network where carers can get practical advice, understand their rights, and connect with people who truly understand what they are going through. The ambition is to ensure that carers hold families together through some of the toughest moments dementia can bring by providing them with the necessary backing. The appeal seeks to build a community where fewer carers have to face dementia alone, offering trusted advice and reassurance during times of crisis.

The comprehensive nature of the Dementia Carers Together program addresses both the immediate practical needs and the long-term emotional well-being of unpaid carers. By combining financial support through fundraising with structured educational courses, the initiative aims to reduce the isolation and confusion that currently plague many caring families. The collaboration between the media, charitable organizations, and the public represents a concerted effort to fill the gaps in the national support system for dementia care.

As the appeal progresses, the focus will remain on expanding the reach of these six-week courses to ensure they are accessible to as many carers as possible. The combination of in-person and online options is designed to break down barriers to attendance, ensuring that geographic location does not prevent individuals from receiving vital support. The long-term goal is to normalize access to such resources, ensuring that all 2.5 million unpaid carers in the UK feel supported, informed, and less alone in their duties.