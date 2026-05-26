Daily Mail Journalist's Letter to Bram Stoker May Have Promoted Dracula

An apparent friendship between Dracula writer Bram Stoker and a Daily Mail journalist may have helped play a key role in promoting the famous vampire novel, the author's family have revealed.

An apparent friendship between Dracula writer Bram Stoker and a Daily Mail journalist may have helped play a key role in promoting the famous vampire novel, the author's family have revealed.

Robert Leighton, the newspaper's late 19th-century literary editor, sent a 'quite personal' letter to Stoker – highlighted as 'remarkable' by one of the Irish writer's relatives. Dacre Stoker, who has researched and written extensively about his great, great uncle, highlighted the correspondence from Leighton to Bram in late May 1897, just before Dracula was published. In it, the journalist begins by asking Stoker to compare himself with the fictitious Count, requesting 'two personal paragraphs about yourself apropos Dracula?

' for use in his 'Book Chat' column. Dacre, 67, appearing at a talk in Derby, where Dracula was first performed on stage in 1924, said: 'It's quite personal, beyond what a journalist might ask when discussing a book.

' Leighton – who along with other journalists received an advance copy of the novel - went on to promise he will do 'what little I can' to promote the novel, telling Stoker: 'I express great admiration of the tremendous, fascinating force of the Dracula narrative'. He added: 'I congratulate you most sincerely on your achievement. The book is most remarkable in its originality, its grim, weird, almost terrible suggestion of fate and destiny.

'I shall be glad to do what little I can to make it known. ' Christopher Lee appearing as Dracula in the Hammer horror film version of Stoker's novel Bram Stoker's great, great nephew, Dacre Stoker, who highlighted a letter from the Daily Mail to the famous Dracula author before the iconic vampire novel was published. The letter is among hundreds of items of Stoker's correspondence and manuscripts held by Leeds University's Brotherton Library.

In his subsequent review of Dracula, published on June 1, 1897, Leighton told how while reading the novel, 'the story had so fastened itself on our attention that we could not pause even to light our pipe'. He went on: 'At midnight, the narrative had fairly got upon our nerves: a creepy terror had seized upon us'.

Comparing Dracula to other novels from the era, the journalist said the 'weird, powerful and horrorful story' was 'even more appalling in its gloomy fascination' than the likes of Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights. Stoker's relative was giving a talk at Pickford House in Derby where an exhibition about Dracula – set up last year to mark 101 years since the first theatre performance - continues until mid-June, including costumes and props from the films, and the character's little-known links to the Midlands city.

At the talk, Dacre also backed a campaign to preserve the former Derby theatre where Dracula was first performed on stage on May 15, 1924, watched by an audience including Stoker's widow, Florence. Locals are seeking to have the former Grand Theatre, used in more recent years as a nightclub, then a restaurant and more recently an indoor golf venue, listed and for a blue plaque to be placed outside





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bram Stoker Daily Mail Friendship Promotion Dracula Robert Leighton Robert Leighton Book Chat Book Chat Personal Paragraphs Personal Paragraphs Review Review Promotion Promotion Preservation Preservation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seven R-Rated Fantasy Movies That Changed The GenreThis article suggests 7 R-rated fantasy movies that have completely changed the genre. It discusses the movies like 'Conan the Barbarian', 'Bram Stoker's Dracula', 'Pan's Labyrinth', 'Excalibur' and more.

Read more »

Fashion Forward Choice Is Between anew Look Aviator Style or More Futuristic Shield StylesDaily Mail journalist reveals the secrets to pulling off the perfect pair of sunglasses this summer, and why A.Kjaerbede's oversized Aviators are a must-have

Read more »

Daily Mail: Fashion at the RHS Chelsea Flower ShowThe RHS Chelsea Flower Show, known for its horticulture-inspired fashion, opened with a host of celebrities and a notable appearance from the King and Queen. The event naturally lends itself to fashion rooted in print, color, and seasonal elegance, with patterned dresses leading the way. Myleene Klass, Laura Hamilton, Alex Jones, Vogue Williams, Charlotte Hawkins, and Lady Amelia Windsor were among the attendees who showcased their stylish ensembles.

Read more »

Bram Stokers Family Reveals of Personal Correspondence with Leading Journalist of the TimeThe family of Bram Stoker, writer of the famous vampire novel 'Dracula', has discovered that an apparent friendship with a journalist may have played a key role in promoting the novel.

Read more »