Daily Mail: Fashion at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, known for its horticulture-inspired fashion, opened with a host of celebrities and a notable appearance from the King and Queen. The event naturally lends itself to fashion rooted in print, color, and seasonal elegance, with patterned dresses leading the way. Myleene Klass, Laura Hamilton, Alex Jones, Vogue Williams, Charlotte Hawkins, and Lady Amelia Windsor were among the attendees who showcased their stylish ensembles.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opened with a host of celebrities and a notable appearance from the King and Queen, setting a stylish tone as guests arrived in their finest ensembles.

With horticulture at its heart, the event naturally lends itself to fashion rooted in print, color and seasonal elegance - with patterned dresses, unsurprisingly, leading the way. Below, I've rounded up my favorite outfits from the first week of the show - all of which are available to buy if you're looking to channel a little of that Chelsea charm yourself.

Myleene Klass Myleene Klass exuded glamour in an eye-catching floral halterneck dress by Adrianna Papell, rendered in summery shades of peach and pink. The warm, sunlit color palette complemented her complexion beautifully and gave the outfit a real holiday-ready feel. She elevated the look with towering gold Valentino platforms and oversized hoop earrings from Dinny Hall, pushing the ensemble firmly into statement territory. Laura Hamilton I immediately spotted Aspiga's stunning frilled maxi dress on Laura Hamilton.

The design features a romantic rose print, ruffled trims, and an open back, capturing an easy-to-wear aesthetic you'll keep reaching for all season. The brand has also released a capsule collection in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society. Alex Jones Alex Jones looked effortlessly chic in an ivory striped bomber jacket and matching wide-leg trousers from ME+EM. I really appreciated the relaxed tailoring here - it felt polished without trying too hard.

A Lulu Guinness strawberry basket bag introduced a playful contrast to the neutral base. Vogue Williams Vogue Williams opted for a strapless dress from the new Nobody's Child x Scarlett Elizabeth collaboration, incorporating a flattering ruched bodice and A-line skirt. The soft pink hue gave the look a refined feel, while delicate metallic gold sun embroidery added subtle texture and interest.

She completed the outfit with a pearl-white Lulu Guinness lips clutch and mules from Zara, keeping the overall styling sophisticated yet understated. Charlotte Hawkins Charlotte Hawkins is well versed in making sartorial statements, and she didn't disappoint in Phase Eight's pink and red striped satin dress. Penelope Chilvers espadrilles echoed the feminine tones, while a Lulu Guinness basket bag added a whimsical finishing touch.

Cat Deeley Fans of Cat Deeley's style were delighted to see her step out in high street ballet flats and a raffia clutch - both must-have accessories from Dune London. She recycled her Arket knitted tank and River Island suede mini skirt, previously worn while presenting This Morning, for an understated spring look. Lady Amelia Windsor Lady Amelia Windsor lived up to her fashion-forward reputation, opting for a strapless Sophie + Lucie dress adorned with dramatic blooms.

The look was offset by Bobbies chunky suede shoes and elaborate drop earrings from Boodle's, giving the outfit a sharper, more directional edge





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RHS Chelsea Flower Show Celebrities Floral Dresses Striped Outfits Ruffle Dresses Bomber Jackets Espadrilles Ballet Flats Ruffle Skirts Stripped Satin Dresses Strapless Dresses Metallic Gold Embroidery Pearl-White Lips Clutch Cluchettes Ballet Flats Ruffle Skirts Stripped Satin Dresses Strapless Dresses Metallic Gold Embroidery Pearl-White Lips Clutch Cluchettes

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