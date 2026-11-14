Daily Mail Boycotts Formula One After Jonathan McEvoy Ban

The Daily Mail withdraws all Formula One coverage following the FIA's decision to revoke Jonathan McEvoy's accreditation for an opinion column criticizing Charles Leclerc.

The Daily Mail has announced a complete boycott of Formula One racing coverage for the remainder of the 2026 season. This decisive action follows a severe disciplinary measure imposed by the FIA, which revoked the accreditation of motor racing correspondent Jonathan McEvoy. The governing body banned McEvoy after he published an article that harshly criticized Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The suspension applies to the final three races of the 2026 calendar. Under this new restriction, the Daily Mail will no longer report on any races or attend press conferences during this period. The ban was issued immediately after the FIA determined that McEvoy's writing violated the professional standards required for accredited media representatives.

Also read Daily Mail Boicots Formula 1 After Jonathan McEvoy Ban

Core Details of The FIA Decision

The controversy originated from an article McEvoy wrote following the Mexican Grand Prix. In the piece, he described the Monegasque racer as a sneaky little b*****d for his role in a contentious collision on the opening lap. This incident involved teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion from Britain, and ultimately cost Ferrari the opportunity to secure a race victory.

McEvoy further detailed a tense post-race debrief between the two drivers and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The FIA general manager Alberto Villarreal sent a letter to McEvoy on Thursday, stating that the article fell short of expected professionalism. The letter cited the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Accreditation Guidelines as the basis for withdrawing his media access immediately.

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News Industry Leaders Condemn The Move

Andrew Moger, chief executive of the News Media Coalition, publicly called on the FIA to reinstate McEvoy. He argued that independent reporting, including opinion-forming insights, is vital for the business of motor racing and its fans. Moger emphasized that press freedom remains essential for informed debate and conversation regarding driver behavior and team sensitivities.

Dawn Alford, chief executive of the Society of Editors, also threw her support behind the Daily Mail. She stated that the FIA was wrong to withdraw accreditation from a journalist with over 20 years of experience. Alford described the decision as an abuse of power that sets a dangerous precedent for any journalist covering the sport. She insisted that fans rely on experienced reporters to ask awkward questions and provide plain answers.

Chris Dean, the Daily Mail head of sport, issued a strongly worded statement calling the ban an unprecedented attack on press freedom. He labeled the FIA reaction as heavy-handed and described McEvoy as a fearless journalist. Dean argued that punishing a correspondent for fair criticism undermines the integrity of independent sports reporting.

Competing Views And Market Reaction

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone labeled the decision crazy and completely mad. He stated that he does not understand why the FIA would take such action against a journalist he considers to be doing a fantastic job. Ecclestone noted that reading McEvoy's work is a matter of personal choice, implying that censorship removes reader agency.

McEvoy has covered nearly 400 races across 21 years of working for the Daily Mail. Top drivers, past and present, along with other leading figures in the sport, have offered their private support for him. Despite the backlash from news leaders, McEvoy suggested in a stinging rebuke that Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur may be behind the decision to ban him.

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The Daily Telegraph described the ban as the latest example of the FIA's thin-skinned and overzealous policing of the media. The Society of Editors called on the FIA to reverse its decision with immediate effect. They argued that using accreditation to punish a correspondent for their writings damages the trust between fans and the sport.

Real-World Impact On Racing Coverage

The boycott means the Daily Mail will not have any reporting presence at the upcoming races. This withdrawal removes a significant voice from the paddock, potentially limiting the diversity of critical perspectives available to the public. The FIA's stance highlights the ongoing tension between sporting bodies and the press regarding freedom of expression.

The decision affects the broader media landscape by demonstrating the severe consequences of criticizing high-profile athletes and teams. Journalists covering Formula One must now consider whether their next column might cost them their pass. This climate of self-censorship could hinder the ability of reporters to tell fans what is really going on in the sport.

News industry leaders hope that the collective pressure from organizations like the News Media Coalition and the Society of Editors will force a reversal. They believe that reinstating McEvoy is crucial for maintaining the independence of sports journalism. Until then, the Daily Mail will remain absent from the final three races of the 2026 season.