Daily Mail Boicots Formula 1 After Jonathan McEvoy Ban

The Daily Mail suspends all Formula 1 coverage following the FIA's decision to revoke Jonathan McEvoy's accreditation for critical commentary on Charles Leclerc.

The Daily Mail has announced an immediate and total boycott of Formula One coverage following a punitive decision by the sport's governing body, the FIA. The British newspaper will cease all reporting on races, press conferences, and paddock activities for the final three races of the 2026 season. This drastic measure was triggered by the revocation of journalist Jonathan McEvoy's media accreditation, which he had held for twenty-one years.

Accreditation Withdrawal Details

The FIA informed Jonathan McEvoy of the decision through a letter from general manager Alberto Villarreal on Thursday. The correspondence stated that his recent article fell short of the professional standards expected of media representatives. The governing body cited the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Accreditation Guidelines to justify exercising its discretion to withdraw his pass with immediate effect. The ban covers the remainder of the 2026 season, leaving the newspaper without official access to the sport.

Also read FIA Revokes Jonathan McEvoy Accreditation for 2026 Season Following Charles Leclerc Column

Controversy Over Driver Commentary

The disciplinary action stems from an opinion column in which Jonathan McEvoy criticized Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc regarding a collision at the Mexican Grand Prix. In the piece, McEvoy described the Monegasque racer as a sneaky little b*****d for his role in an opening lap incident with teammate Lewis Hamilton. This crash cost Ferrari a potential race victory. The journalist also revealed details from a tense post-race debrief between the drivers and team principal Fred Vasseur, which contributed to the FIA's determination that the reporting was unprofessional.

Industry Leaders Condemn The Decision

News industry leaders have universally condemned the FIA's move as an overreach of power. Andrew Moger, chief executive of the News Media Coalition, called on the FIA to reinstate Jonathan McEvoy immediately. Moger argued that press freedom remains vital for informed debate about the behavior of athletes and the sensitivity of teams. The Society of Editors echoed this sentiment, with chief executive Dawn Alford stating that using accreditation to punish commentary sets a dangerous precedent for independent sports reporting.

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Former Executives And Journalists React

Support for the boycotting newspaper has come from across the racing world. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone labeled the ban as completely mad and unprecedented. He praised Jonathan McEvoy as a fantastic journalist whose work should be read at the choice of the public, not regulated by authorities. Chris Dean, head of sport at the Daily Mail, described the FIA's reaction as an outrageous attack on the freedom of the press. He emphasized that Jonathan McEvoy is a fearless reporter who provides necessary insights behind the shiny exterior of the sport.

Immediate Impact On Season Coverage

The boycott means that readers of the Daily Mail will not see any official reporting from the next three races of the 2026 Formula 1 calendar. This withdrawal removes one of the largest voices in motorsport journalism from the paddock during the critical finale of the season. While top drivers and former figures have expressed private support, the FIA has not reversed its decision. The newspaper maintains that the heavy-handed response to mild criticism damages the relationship between the sport and the media.