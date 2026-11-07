Daily Mail and Mail Force Fund Dementia Carers Together Courses

The Daily Mail and Mail Force charity are raising funds for Dementia Carers Together, a program by Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland offering vital support courses for unpaid caregivers across the UK.

Dementia Carers Together is launching a major fundraising initiative to provide essential support for unpaid caregivers of individuals with dementia. This comprehensive program is jointly run by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, with significant backing from the Daily Mail and the Mail Force charity. The primary goal is to alleviate the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities that many carers currently face across the United Kingdom.

The urgency of this initiative is highlighted by stark statistics regarding the 2.5 million people in the UK who provide some form of care for those with dementia. Research indicates that four in five unpaid dementia carers have reached a crisis point at least once. Furthermore, seven in ten of these caregivers report that their own mental or physical health has been negatively affected by their caregiving duties, creating an urgent need for external intervention.

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Course Structure and Practical Support

Dementia Carers Together will provide new six-week courses designed to offer vital support and information about rights and available services. Each course consists of six weekly sessions, with each session lasting two hours. Carers have the flexibility to attend all six sessions or choose individual sessions based on their specific interests and needs, ensuring the program is adaptable to their schedules.

These sessions will offer practical help in dealing with loved ones as they deteriorate. Topics include managing danger at home, navigating changes in hygiene, and dealing with confusion to minimize conflict. The curriculum is designed to empower carers with the skills necessary to handle the complex and often difficult daily challenges associated with dementia care.

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Financial and Emotional Resilience Training

Another key component of the Dementia Carers Together courses is unlocking support resources, including what participants are entitled to medically and financially. The courses will cover critical information such as the right to a timely diagnosis, benefits allowances, and council tax reductions. This financial guidance is intended to reduce the economic burden on families who are already struggling.

In addition to practical and financial advice, the program focuses heavily on emotional resilience. Carers will be taught effective ways to cope with the toll on their mental health, how to recognize burnout and stress, and when and how to ask for help. This emotional support is crucial for helping carers maintain their well-being while providing care for others.

Geographic Reach and Enrollment Details

These Dementia Carers Together courses will be held across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The Scottish sessions will be delivered via Alzheimer Scotland, ensuring localized support for all regions. The appeal aims to fund at least 864 sessions across 144 groups a year, with around 80 percent of them being in-person and the others held online to reach all carers who need support.

Anyone in need of support and advice can attend these courses, not just immediate family members. The organizers hope attendees will pass on what they learn to as many people as possible, multiplying the reach of the courses. Pilot courses are scheduled to be launched in London, Peterborough, Wales, and Northern Ireland once the appeal passes £100,000.

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Funding Goals and Donation Methods

From the New Year, individuals will be able to sign up for the 2027 courses, allowing ample time for preparation and scheduling. The appeal is trying to raise a minimum of £1 million, which will pay for the courses for a year. If it reaches £2 million, the courses can run for two years, or for three years if it raises £3 million, potentially benefiting tens of thousands of people.

Donations can be made online at mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate or by text by sending CARER to 70115 for £10, LOVE to 70115 for £20, or HEART to 70115 for £30. Individuals can also donate by phone by calling 0300 1234577 or by sending cheques made payable to Mail Force Charity to Dementia Carers Together, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester CO2 8JY. If any funds are not needed for the program, Mail Force will distribute them to Alzheimer's Society for other uses.