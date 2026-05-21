Daily Horoscopes: What the Moon in LEO Means for You Today

The Moon in LEO today can bring about a playful and energetic day, with lots of energy for sports. However, it can also lead to power struggles and disagreements with friends, family, and authority figures. It's important to be mindful of your actions and to seek support from those around you.

Avoid shopping (except for food and gas) and important decisions after 5:30 p.m. EDT today (2:30 p.m. PDT). The Moon is in LEO. You are totally committed to whatever excites you.

You have tremendous physical and intellectual energy. You’re attentive and caring. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle. Let go of people, places and things that have held you back.

It’s time to do some internal and external housecleaning. This is a playful day with lots of energy for sports.

However, be careful about anger and getting caught up in a power struggle with a friend, group or a team. It’s your choice. Instead, you can strategize and be sympathetic with someone. Tonight: Be playful.

A clash of egos with parents and authority figures are classic today. In fact, family disputes will be tough to avoid.

Nevertheless, there are other lovely influences at play for you today that encourage warm socializing and behind-the-scenes planning. What’s it going to be? Tonight: Relax. Avoid getting caught up in squabbles with siblings, relatives and daily contacts today, which frankly are just power struggles.

Instead, your sympathy and assistance to an older friend will give you a more rewarding experience. Tonight: A gentle conversation. Money squabbles are hard to avoid today, especially if you’re dealing with a friend or a member of a group or a team. Don’t take the bait if someone challenges you or makes a nasty retort.

Fortunately, with Venus and Jupiter in your sign, you’re pretty mellow right now. Demonstrate grace under pressure. Tonight: Check your money. Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with both Pluto and Mars.

Not good. You might find yourself at odds with parents, bosses, authority figures and the police. Even partners and spouses will challenge you. Go with what works.

Seek sympathy and companionship with a friend. Tonight: You’re strong. With the Sun at the top of your chart now, you make a fabulous impression on others. Why blow it by getting caught up in controversial arguments, power struggles at work, or something to do with your health or a pet?

Whatever the case, don’t get involved. Take the high road (the view is better). Tonight: Peace and quiet. Parents will have to be patient with their kids today.

Likewise, romantic partners have to be patient with each other to avoid arguments about expenses, shared possessions, friends and social occasions. Fortunately, relations with parents and authority figures are strong. Tonight: Be friendly. Avoid controversy and arguments with parents and bosses today.

Likewise, avoid disputes with partners, spouses and close friends, because this will ruin your day. Instead, change your plans. Do something different. Get outside and explore something new.

This is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Tonight: Be modest. Today is challenging in that you might encounter arguments with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You might even feel challenged at work because of disputes or angry energy.

Avoid this. Go with what works. Spouses, partners and close friends are supportive. Tonight: Explore.

This is a tough day for romance as well as dealing with your kids. Even social outings will be challenged, because in some aspects of your life, arguments are waiting for you. The trick is to go with the areas of your life (like work and partnerships) where things are flowing nicely. Tonight: Check your finances.

Tread carefully today. Those who are closest to you, including family members, might be looking for a fight. Step aside. You don’t have to get involved.

Social occasions and fun times with kids will be a wonderful escape. Tonight: Listen. Focus on home, family, fun outings, sports and good times with your kids today.

Meanwhile, be aware that interactions with siblings, relatives and daily contacts might lead to power struggles and nasty disputes. Yikes.

‘Run away! ’ Tonight: Work. Writer, producer, director, actor Taylor Sheridan (1970), actress Fairuza Balk (1974), actor Judge Reinhold (1957





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Moon In LEO Energy For Sports Power Struggles Disagreements With Friends And Family Support From Those Around You

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