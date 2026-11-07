Daily Horoscope Overview: Moon Enters Scorpio and Astrological Guidance

The Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio today, bringing active, charismatic, and enthusiastic energy suitable for new beginnings and social interactions. Advice includes avoiding major decisions between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, focusing on career optimism, family harmony, and financial awareness, with specific tips for each zodiac sign regarding work, home, and social life.

Avoid shopping and making important decisions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST today .

After that, the Moon moves from LIBRA into SCORPIO. You’re active and charismatic. You’re also inquisitive, enthusiastic and ready to rise to a challenge. This year is about new beginnings, adventures and major changes.

Also read November 9 to 15 Astrology: New Moon in Scorpio and Retrograde End

Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and be ready to take action. What you do now will bring great benefits in the future. It will be easy to cooperate with spouses, partners and close friends today, because an element of enthusiasm is present, particularly for social occasions and anything to do with sports, the arts and fun activities with kids. Enjoy your day!

Tonight: Check your finances. Today you feel optimistic, which is why you have big ideas that are related to your job. Work-related travel is likely for many of you. You also might want to expand your home scene, especially because ex-partners and old friends are back in your world.

Tonight: Listen and be cooperative. This is a wonderful day to socialize! Visit museums and galleries to enjoy the arts. Sports events and fun activities with kids plus casual get-togethers will please you.

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Everyone’s energy is positive. Romance is promising! Tonight: Work to get better organized. Peace and happiness with home and family are important to you today, which is why you might see ways to expand or improve your home.

In fact, your family might be expanding through birth, adoption or marriage. Enjoy being a generous host! Tonight: Socialize! Because you’re in a positive frame of mind today, you feel generous and bighearted to everyone!

You want to share ambitious ideas , because you’re quick to see the overall forest, when others are lost in the trees. You’ll excel at teaching. Travel will also appeal. Tonight: Rest at home.

You’ve got big ideas when it comes to making money today. Make sure you take time to rethink things and test every angle. You don’t want to bite off more than you can chew.

Nevertheless, this is a great day to do business, because you can attract money to you. Tonight: Discussions. It’s a fortunate day! The Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, favoring group activity and working with others.

You’ll be very effective in persuading anyone through sales and PR. Others will respond to you, especially because you’re genuinely concerned for their welfare. Tonight: Maintain your belongings. You’re sitting pretty today, perhaps because you’re holding a good hand.

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Certainly, you have a warm feeling in your tummy. You’re pleased with your interactions with others and how things are playing out. Be patient this evening. Tonight: You win!

You’re enthusiastic about ideas related to publishing, travel, medicine, the law and teaching today. However, be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert before you sign on the dotted line. This is a happy day for you. You feel hopeful!

Tonight: Enjoy privacy. You make a great impression on others today, especially authority figures like parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. You look successful in their eyes. In turn, you’ll be generous to others and try to help someone if you can.

Steer clear of confrontations this evening. Tonight: Be friendly! You want to expand your horizons by meeting new people and learning new things today; however, travel plans or traveling somewhere might be confusing. Steer clear of jealous feelings this evening.

Tonight: You’re admired. Be aware of the Moon Alert today, because this is a good day for financial negotiations and decisions about how to divide or share something. This evening, steer clear of controversial subjects, especially about politics, religion and racial issues.

Protect your precious peace of mind. Tonight: Explore and learn! Singer-songwriter Lorde , singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell , actress Amybeth McNulty