Astrological forecast advising caution with decisions after 2 a.m. ET as the Moon moves into Taurus. Guidance includes focusing on spiritual renewal, career expansion in medicine or law, and avoiding petty conflicts, with specific tips for managing authority figures and finances.

Avoid shopping and important decisions after 2 a.m. Eastern Time . After that, the Moon moves from ARIES into TAURUS.

You’re intelligent, strong-willed and energetic. You’re passionate in your pursuit of idealistic improvements. Take time this year to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

Also read Your Daily Horoscope For Saturday, November 21: Moon Opposite Venus Asks You To Make A Decision

Teach and learn. You’re keen to travel and expand your world through further education or exploring opportunities in medicine, the law and publishing. Focus on these impulses and ignore temptations to be petty about financial matters. Tonight: Check your money.

Today you might be concerned with trivialities, and possibly overreact, especially when dealing with authority figures. Don’t get bogged down with this. Instead, make home improvements. A work-related romance might blossom.

Tonight: You win! This is a pleasant day to relax and enjoy the arts, sports and fun times with kids.

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Nevertheless, you will express yourself forcefully with strong opinions, especially about work, your health or even a pet. Stay chill. Tonight: Privacy. You’re keen to work hard and accomplish something.

It feels good. Nevertheless, conversations with friends, groups and perhaps your kids might be at odds with your ideas today. If you take things too seriously, you’ll create an opposition. Tonight: Friendships.

You’re energetic and playful. Nevertheless, today you might find yourself at odds with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs or the police because you don’t agree or you might choose to challenge authority, especially at home. Tonight: You’re admired. Avoid petty squabbles with daily contacts, siblings and relatives today because they might arise.

Be patient with others because you will feel happier this way. Tonight: Explore! You like attractive surroundings and a peaceful atmosphere because harmony is important to you.

Avoid petty squabbles about shared costs, shared expenses, or who owes what to whom. Instead, shop for clothes if you can. Tonight: Check your finances.

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Today it’s in your best interest to go along to get along. In fact, you might have to go more than halfway to keep the peace with someone close to you. That’s because silly arguments that can easily be avoided might crop up. Instead, focus on your own aims.

Tonight: Cooperate. You’re powerful right now because the Sun is in your sign; however, today in particular, arguments that are work-related or about your health or even a pet might arise. Don’t take the bait. Focus on travel and expanding your world.

Tonight: Work. Do what you can to keep the peace with others today. People might have strong opinions about how to spend money or how you spend your money, but the truth is we all spend money very differently. It’s a personal thang.

Tonight: Socialize. This can be a playful, lighthearted, sociable day. It can also be contentious and argumentative if you go that direction.

Instead, do something different today. Tonight: Relax. You look excellent in the eyes of others because of the magic celestial lighting.

Be grateful for this advantage. Don’t react if someone starts a trivial argument about something. Don’t ruin your day and your wonderful image. Tonight: Discussions. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis , actress Scarlett Johansson , actor Mark Ruffalo