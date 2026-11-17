The horoscope warns of tension in relationships with kids, partners, friends and authority figures, advising patience and caution while avoiding controversial topics and conflicts over finances or shared property.

Tread carefully today, especially dealing with kids or romantic partners. Friendships might also suffer as well as relations with groups, clubs and organizations. Even interactions with sports and the arts might put people at odds with each other.

Yikes! Patience is your best ally. Tonight: Seek privacy. This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from authority figures because very likely, their reply will be, “Talk to the hand.

Also read Your Daily Horoscope: Social Charm, Financial Opportunities, and Romantic Energy

” Give your boss a wide berth to avoid regrets. Likewise, a friend or a member of a group might catch you off guard. Tonight: Talk to a friend. Steer clear of controversial topics like politics, religion and racial issues today because some people are looking for a fight.

Furthermore, relations with parents, bosses, VIPs and people in authority will be unpredictable. You cannot count on their support. Tonight: You’re admired. Disputes about inheritances, shared property, debt and anything jointly held might be nasty today.

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Take a moment and listen to what someone has to say to show them your respect. Sometimes a person simply wants to be heard. Travel plans might be delayed or canceled. Tonight: Explore!

Relations with spouses, partners and close friends are touchy today. You might also be at odds with someone about financial matters or who owes what to whom. It’s hard to predict what a friend will do.

Tonight: Check your finances. Steer clear of conflict with coworkers today. In fact, be aware that spouses, partners and close friends might throw you a curveball or do something you least expect. Fortunately, your ability to be clear and speak up for yourself is top-notch.

Tonight: Be cooperative with others. Your work routine might be interrupted today because of equipment breakdowns, staff shortages, delayed deliveries and minor accidents. Slow down and pay attention to everything you say and do. Be extra patient with romantic partners and your kids – both of which are areas that might explode.

Tonight: Work. Parents should pay extra attention to their kids today to avoid accidents because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are at all times, especially toddlers.

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In addition, do what you can to keep the peace at home because everyone is a bit prickly today. Tonight: Enjoy yourself. Your home routine might be interrupted today. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur.

Someone unexpected might knock on the door. This is the classic day for arguments that are really not important but so annoying! Tonight: A family discussion. Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign.

Think before you speak. Avoid arguments about money and possessions, which might arise. Fortunately, you make a great impression on authority figures. Tonight: A conversation.

Early today the Moon is in your sign opposite fiery Mars, which can trigger arguments because you might feel annoyed with someone. Keep an eye on your money and possessions to protect them from loss, theft or damage. It’s a tricky day! Tonight: Check your belongings.

After the Moon moves into your sign today, it’s at odds with wild, wacky Uranus, which can make you jump to conclusions or be too hasty. You might feel impatient with duties and responsibilities, because you want the freedom to do your own thing. Tonight: You’re in charge. Share this: