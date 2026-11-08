Get your daily horoscope for November 8, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The New Moon is in SCORPIO. You’re physically vigorous, imaginative, inventive and eccentric. Your optimism and originality is appealing to others.

This is a slower paced year. It’s OK to rest and rejuvenate your energy. Make a point of hanging out with people who are kind and helpful. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness.

Also read Your Daily Horoscope by Madame Clairevoyant: November 6, 2026

This might be one of the best days of the year to tackle inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance matters. Brace yourself and dig in. Tonight: Ponder your values. This New Moon is a wonderful opportunity to improve your closest relationships with more objectivity to evaluate your own style of relating.

With a better understanding, you might take a better approach. Tonight: Cooperate. This is a fortuitous day, because this New Moon is an opportunity for you to come up with more efficient and effective ways to work. You also might see how to improve your health.

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Tonight: Work. Today’s New Moon is your chance to focus on love affairs, children, leisure activities and your creative talents. These are all areas where you might see how you can improve.

For example, you might learn to appreciate your creativity. Tonight: Play! Each New Moon is a chance for us to make improvements. This New Moon is your best chance in the entire year to think about how you can improve a family relationship, as well as how you can improve things at home, so that you are happier about where you live.

Ideas? Tonight: Relax. We are gregarious creatures. We need to be seen and we need to see others.

Today’s New Moon is the best day all year to observe your communication style. It’s important that your needs are met. We all need to be heard. Tonight: Conversations.

You have had a stronger than usual focus on money lately. Sure enough, this current New Moon is the best time all year to objectively view your situation. How are you handling your money? How are you spending it?

How can you improve things? Tonight: Check your money. This New Moon is in your sign, which is something that happens only once a year. And it is your best chance all year to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image that you project on your world.

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Ideas? Tonight: You’re strong. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, this New Moon might make you ponder issues you’ve been avoiding or repressing. Do you undermine yourself about the very things you most want to accomplish? Where are you your most self-defeating? Hmmm.

Tonight: Privacy. Once a year a New Moon occurs in your House of Friendships, which will prompt you to think about the people in your life – the friends you have and the friends who are no longer there. You also might ask yourself what kind of friend you are. Tonight: Be friendly.

This is the only time all year when the New Moon occurs at the top of your chart, giving you an opportunity to question your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Where do you want to be five years from now? Tonight: Be modest.

This current New Moon urges you to think of what further education or travel you could get to enrich your world and better equip you in your job or any activities that are important to you. Ideas? Tonight: Explore! Actress Alfre Woodard , actress Parker Posey , manga artist Masashi Kishimoto