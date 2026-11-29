Get your daily horoscope for November 29, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Happy Birthday for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026: You’re independent, positive and ambitious. You’re also resourceful, goal-oriented and concerned with the common good. This year holds exciting changes and increased personal freedom for you.

Stay flexible. Let go of whatever impedes your progress. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast. Expect to travel.

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Today you might surprise yourself with your ability to think outside the box. This could be triggered by a profound discussion with a friend or a member of a group that makes you reassess things. You might take a look at your day-to-day world with new eyes. Tonight: Socialize.