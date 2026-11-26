Get your daily horoscope for November 26, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

After 6 a.m. Eastern Time there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in CANCER.

You’re a freethinking individualist who is an organized, practical visionary. You have a quest for knowledge and innovation. This is a slower paced year. It’s OK to rest and rejuvenate yourself.

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Seek out people who are kind, helpful and have your back. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. Today your focus is on home, family and your private life. Fortunately, you have lots of physical and intellectual energy.