Get your daily horoscope for November 25, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 9:05 p.m. Pacific Time . The Moon is in GEMINI. You’re efficient, even a perfectionist.

You’re also public spirited, progressive and perceptive. This year is about new beginnings, adventures and major changes. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Be ready to take action.

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Define your goals. What you do now will bring great benefits in the future. Be careful because this is an accident-prone day.

Nevertheless, it’s also a friendly, upbeat day. You will find joy relating to kids as well as social occasions and romance. Likewise, relations with partners, spouses and close friends are warm and supportive today. Tonight: Affectionate discussions.

Keep an eye on your money and possessions to avoid loss, theft or damage. Something unexpected might impact them. Double-check your bank accounts. Resist impulse buying.

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On the upside, you might attract money to you. Tonight: Check your money. This is a romantic day, and this evening is the perfect time for a date.

The Moon is in your sign dancing with Venus, which is in the most romantic part of your chart. Make an effort to see someone. Sports events and fun times with kids will also be a treat. Tonight: You win! Secret love affairs might be taking place today.

Meanwhile, this is the perfect day to hide at home and relax with your favorite snack. However, something to do with your work, your health or even a pet might interrupt your day. Tonight: Enjoy privacy.

You have the gift of gab today! Enjoy a surprise invitation that might come your way. Socializing, fun activities with kids and romance will be experiences that get a sudden, unexpected twist. Social plans might suddenly change.

Guard against sports accidents. Tonight: Be friendly. You make a great impression on everyone today – and people will notice. You also might see ways to attract money to you or to boost your income.

Meanwhile, relations with a parent or a family figure might be contentious or surprising in some way. Oops. Tonight: You’re admired. Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you.

However, it’s also a great day to travel. Romance with someone “different” might begin. Enjoy schmoozing with groups and organizations today. Tonight: Explore and learn.

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Keep an eye on your money and possessions today; something unexpected might impact them. You don’t want to lose something or have it damaged or stolen.

Meanwhile, a passionate flirtation might secretly take place. It is a great day for romance! Tonight: Listen and cooperate. Today the Sun is in your sign at odds with wild, wacky Uranus, which might affect your closest relationships.

Someone might do something radically different or surprise the other one in some way. You might choose today to speak up. Tonight: Work. You make an excellent impression on others today.

In fact, some of you might begin a flirtation or a romantic relationship with a boss or someone in authority. Meanwhile, work-related travel is likely. Look for ways to attract money and favors through your work. Tonight: Socialize!

Travel for pleasure will delight you today. In fact, a romantic connection might lead to travel or discovering new ideas and seeing new places. Meanwhile, a friend or a group might interrupt a social occasion or something to do with your kids.

Tonight: Relax. This is a romantic day beautifully suited to special meetings and get-togethers. You might do something to expand your work scene, especially if you work at home.

However, it’s a dicey day for dealing with authority figures. Fortunately, financial matters will go well. Tonight: An interesting conversation. Attorney, journalist John F. Kennedy Jr. , actress Christina Applegate , TV personality Jenna Bush Hager