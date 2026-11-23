Get your daily horoscope for November 23, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Happy Birthday for Monday, Nov. 23, 2026: You’re fair-minded and willing to fight for your beliefs. You’re idealistic, independent, courageous and clever. This year you will reap the benefits of all your hard work.

Expect power, leadership, promotions, kudos and awards. Seize opportunities and act on them. You might discover the spotlight is shining on you. Your inner idealism is aroused today, which might make you want to understand your world at a more spiritual level of reality.

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You might check out profound philosophies, different methodologies, meditation, yoga – something for a flash of insight. Tonight: Check your money. Today the Moon is in your sign giving you a slight advantage over all the other signs. Yes, the Moon will make you more emotional than usual.

However, because you have this advantage, you can ask the universe for a favor. Try it! Tonight: You win! Today your connections with spouses, partners and close friends are more touchy-feely than usual.

Because of this, you might be more inclined to help someone. Or you might feel romantically idealistic about someone close to you. Both impulses will apply. Tonight: Enjoy privacy.

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Friendships are important to you today, as well as relating to people in groups. You also might feel an urge to help someone at work or listen to them with more sympathy. Your Spidey sense is heightened and you can sense what’s going on with someone. Tonight: Friendships.

You’re high-viz today, which means people notice you more than usual. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

For example, some people will know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, romance seems to be more idealistic today, something special. Tonight: You’re admired. With fiery Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn!

As this week begins today, you’re eager for a bit of adventure, something different. Meanwhile, you’ll feel tenderhearted toward a family member. If you can help them, you will. This is good.

Tonight: Explore and learn. A conversation with someone might be a bit off-the-wall or kind of a stretch because your idealism is aroused today. You’re interested in mystical experiences and things that go bump in the night. This is why you want a conversation to embrace the nuances of things you’re not quite sure about.

Tonight: Check your finances. Be careful about your financial decisions today. This is a dreamy day because the Sun is dancing with fuzzy Neptune.

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Meanwhile, in your chart, the Sun is sitting in your Money House. Oops! Think twice before you part with your hard-earned money. Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.

Tonight: Listen and cooperate. Today the Sun is in your sign dancing beautifully with Neptune, which will increase your sensitivity to all aspects of the world around you. You might be attracted to spiritual ideas, idealistic romanticism or ways to help those who are less fortunate. So many opportunities!

Tonight: Get better organized. There are mixed messages in the air for you today. In one way, you want to socialize, check out sports, playful times with kids, enjoy the arts and explore romantic opportunities. But in another way, you want to savor your own private time.

It’s your call. Tonight: Socialize. You always want to save the world before bedtime, and today you might have a discussion about how to help someone, help a community or help society. You might join a group or donate to a group that is charitable.

You’ll also enjoy relaxing at home. Tonight: Relax. In a discussion with others today, you might make a plea to someone in authority – a parent, boss, teacher, VIP or the police – to be lenient or kind to others. You might ask that they use their influence for good to help someone.

Tonight: A conversation. TV personality Robin Roberts , actor Vincent Cassel , musician Bruce Hornsby