Get your daily horoscope for November 18, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

In some ways, you might feel restless today. Nevertheless, it’s a good day to discuss shared property, inheritances and how to deal with something that’s jointly held.

Be careful not to go overboard, especially with social plans or dealing with kids. Make sure that your ideas and suggestions are doable. Tonight: Enjoy time alone. Keep an eye on your money and possessions today because something unexpected might impact them.

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Meanwhile discussions with partners, spouses and close friends will be reasonable. You might want to rethink big plans at home. Tonight: Be friendly!

An element of unpredictability might exist today when dealing with authority figures including parents and the police. Don’t do anything you might later regret, especially because it’s easy to be exuberant about big ideas today. Not everyone might agree with you. Tonight: You’re admired by someone.

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Double-check details related to travel whether you’re traveling or meeting someone else who is coming or going because travel plans might suddenly change today. Also, please know that this is the classic day to go overboard spending money on fun events, socializing and treating kids. Be realistic. Tonight: Do something different.

Today you have a lot of energy to get ahead, which is why you might take on more than you can handle. Certainly, you feel generous, but be cautious against extravagance. Likewise, be careful not to be self-righteous. Double-check banking issues, which might have some surprises.

Tonight: Check your finances. Discussions with spouses, partners and close friends will flow smoothly today in part because you feel confident about your ideas and your expectations.

However, double-check that authority figures, including bosses and parents, are on your side. Don’t go out on a limb. Tonight: Listen and cooperate. Trust your moneymaking ideas today, even though you secretly know that they might be a tad optimistic.

Nevertheless, it’s good to think big to get the overall picture or arrive at a certain concept, and then modify and pull it back into something doable and realistic. Tonight: Get better organized. You’re eager to talk to others today because you have ideas you want to share.

In particular, this is a great day to teach kids. It’s also a wonderful day to express your creative talents. Likewise, you’ll love to socialize with others and trade opinions that can build on each other. Tonight: Socialize!

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Family discussions will go well today. They might pertain to younger people or home repairs.

However, something unexpected could impact your home routine; for example, a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Stay on your toes. Tonight: Relax at home. This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do.

Nevertheless, you have good ideas, which is why conversations with daily contacts, siblings and relatives will be interesting and productive. Make sure your expectations are realistic. Tonight: A discussion. This is a good day to talk to bosses, parents and authority figures, especially about financial matters or something that you own.

You’ll be inclined to be generous when dealing with others. Parents should keep an eye on their kids to avoid accidents. Tonight: Check your money. Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with Uranus but dancing beautifully with Mercury.

You might feel restless and eager to share your ideas with someone. Travel plans for the future could be exciting, as well as your ideas about publishing, higher education, medicine and the law. Run something up the proverbial flagpole! Tonight: You’re in charge. Share this: