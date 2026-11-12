Get your daily horoscope for November 12, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time .

After that, the Moon moves from SAGITTARIUS into CAPRICORN. You’re energetic, purposeful and idealistic. You’re also organized, imaginative, straightforward and a perfectionist. This is a year of service, perhaps service to family.

Also read Late Night DC Comics Gossip In The Daily LITG, 10th of November, 2026

Take care of yourself so you can be a resource to those who turn to you for guidance, comfort and courage. Is it time for a makeover? This is your kind of day! It’s the perfect time to explore exciting new things, meet new people and discover new romance.

Push yourself out of your comfort zone and let yourself discover exciting new ways to enjoy your day. Sports, the arts and playful times with kids will delight. Tonight: Explore your world! This is a super positive day!

Specifically, you can negotiate financial deals or have helpful discussions about shared property, jointly held items, favors or gifts that could benefit your home and family. Tonight: Check your finances. Grab every opportunity to explore romantic connections and subtle flirtations. Love is in the air today.

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However, it will also promote warm exchanges with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Accept invitations to socialize! Be open to receive what comes your way. Tonight: Be agreeable.

This is certainly a positive day for those of you who are working, because relations with customers and co-workers will not only be friendly, they could lead to ways for you to boost your income now and in the future. Working from home is particularly beneficial today. Tonight: Get better organized. You have lots of positive energy today to enjoy socializing with others, especially children, siblings and relatives.

Look for ways to express your creativity. You’re in the zone! Romance will sizzle today because you feel attractive and confident! Tonight: Socialize and have fun!

Enjoy entertaining at home today. People are energized, alive and full of ideas. Be open to discussions about moneymaking opportunities. Although it’s a great day to socialize, some of you might enjoy relaxing at home and being grateful for your good fortune.

Tonight: Relax at home. This is a winning day for you. Your interactions with friends and groups will be energized and positive. Because you feel so good about yourself, this is also a great day to buy wardrobe items.

Everyone wants to see your face! Tonight: Interesting discussions. This is a friendly, sociable, upbeat day, and most people are in a great mood.

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Because of this, you can explore financial opportunities, especially if you have to pitch an idea to a boss. You’ll be surprised at how quickly things go your way. Ka-ching! Tonight: Check your money.

Today the Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with Mars and Jupiter, which makes you feel sympathetic, generous and genuinely concerned for others. Grab opportunities to travel. You also might see ways to benefit someone from a different background. Tonight: You’re strong!

This is a popular time for you, and today in particular is a feel-good day. You might explore fun times with friends and groups, or you might choose to seek out your own privacy in a rewarding, relaxing way. Discussions about shared property, loans, debts and inheritances will go well. Tonight: Enjoy privacy.

You enjoy your friends, and today is the perfect day to accept invitations from others. Interactions with groups, clubs and organizations, as well as individual friends, are all excellent choices. Romance with someone “different” might be smoldering on the back burner. Tonight: Friendships.

People notice you today, and fortunately, it’s in a positive way! You project an image of being proactive, confident and generous, which is impressive. Keep your pockets open, because money and favors from others can come to you. This is a successful day at work!

Tonight: You’re admired. Actress Anne Hathaway , actress, Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly , actor Ryan Gosling