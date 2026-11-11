Get your daily horoscope for November 11, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026: You are benevolent, generous, straightforward and determined. You’re also imaginative and complex. Exciting changes will bring you increased personal freedom this year.

Let go of whatever holds you back. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act. Trust your intuition and expect to travel. This is a lovely day to schmooze with others and enjoy their company.

Also read Todd McFarlane Sells His Toys In The Daily LITG, 9th of November, 2026

It’s also a great day to travel or make travel plans. You want to do something to expand your world in a pleasant way. Museums, art galleries, classes and higher learning will especially appeal to you. Tonight: Explore and learn!

Remember to get more sleep. Meanwhile, with Mercury retrograde opposite your sign, ex-spouses, ex-partners and people from your past are back in your world. Discussions about how to share something like an inheritance or jointly held property will go well. It’s a good day to ask for a loan.

Tonight: Check your finances. Cooperate with others today, even if this means being patient with silly, goofy mistakes at work. Fortunately, by Nov. 13, Mercury retrograde will be over. Enjoy socializing with friends and children; sports and creative events will also be excellent choices to enjoy yourself. Tonight: Be friendly and cooperative. Some of you have experienced old flames being back in your world. Others have been in contact with kids they haven’t seen in a while.

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Meanwhile, relations with co-workers are especially enjoyable today. It’s also an excellent day to entertain at home. Tonight: Get better organized. Romance, the arts, fun social outings and vacations are on the menu today.

Make an effort to do something that pleases you. Enjoy socializing. Reach out to others. Everyone is more mellow and easygoing today, including you.

Tonight: Play! The pace of your days has accelerated recently with a busy schedule of appointments, errands, increased reading and writing and talking to everyone. Today is the perfect day to take it easy and relax at home. Plan to enjoy doing something that’s like a personal reward for yourself.

You deserve it. Tonight: Relax at home. Your communication skills are excellent today because the Moon is dancing with your ruler Venus. In fact, many of you will make money from your ability to communicate through sales, marketing, teaching, acting, writing and editing.

Life is good. Tonight: Talk and learn. Trust your moneymaking ideas today. Likewise, if shopping, you will be pleased if you have a chance to buy something pretty for yourself or a loved one.

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A small gift is a gesture that will please someone because it shows you’re thinking about them with affection. Tonight: Check your money. Today the Moon is in your sign dancing nicely with Venus, which increases your appreciation of beauty in the world around you. It’s a great day for romance or any kind of socializing with others.

Accept invitations to party! Your good luck is favored today. Tonight: You win! Your life has been more popular lately, in part because some of you have been interacting with younger people, especially people from your past.

Relations with authority figures are excellent, even romantic. Today, however, is the perfect day to hide and rest. Tonight: Enjoy privacy. Friendships will be warm and reassuring today.

For some of you, a platonic relationship might become romantic. Meet someone and do something to enjoy the arts or make travel plans. Get out and socialize! Share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, which might be helpful to you.

Tonight: Be friendly. People notice you today, but this is a good thing, because you appear attractive, charming and approachable. Because you’re high-viz, someone might be attracted to you romantically. This is an excellent day for romance or any special gathering, so look your best.

Wear sexy shoes! Tonight: You’re admired! Actor LEOnardo DiCaprio , actress Calista Flockhart , actor Stanley Tucci