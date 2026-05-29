Get your daily horoscope for May 29, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Avoid shopping and important decisions after 7:30 p.m. EDT today . The Moon is in SCORPIO. You are gregarious, magnetic and altruistic.

You enjoy bringing happiness to others. This year you will reap the benefits of all your hard work by receiving a promotion, an award, kudos – some kind of acknowledgement. Expect power and leadership. The spotlight will find you!

Today your emotional experiences will be much more intense than usual. In fact, this could be due to the kinds of people or situations that you are drawn to. You also might feel possessive about property or liking something old and familiar. You want greater control over your world.

Tonight: Check your finances. Today your attention will turn to your most personal relationships. If you have a conflict with someone close to you, it will be much more emotional. Take it easy.

Do not allow someone else to manipulate your feelings. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Tonight: Partnerships. Today you might have to put your own practical or emotional needs second to the needs of someone else.

This doesn’t mean you’re being a martyr; it’s simply what’s happening. If you can help someone today, this will actually benefit you as well, because what goes around comes around. Tonight: Work. Romantic possibilities are exciting today!

Grab every opportunity to socialize with others. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. You might find that you can’t conceal your feelings from others today because you project yourself more emotionally than usual. Tonight: Play! It will please you today to get some time to yourself to relax among familiar surroundings, perhaps hiding out at home or enjoying your own secret hideaway place. Interactions with a female family member might be significant. Tonight: Relax.

Today you have a strong desire to express your views to others, which means, for starters, you need to find someone willing to listen to you. Seek out someone who can go beyond the superficial conversation level and discuss something meaningful. Tonight: Learn something new. You might find that you’re identifying with your possessions today more than usual, which means you won’t want to lend something that you own to anyone.

Or you might want to take care of it, clean it, maintain it or repair it.

“My precious! ” Tonight: Check your money. Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual.

However, it also gives you a slight little edge over all the other signs in terms of having good luck. Knowing this, why not ask the universe for a favor? If there’s something you want, ask for it! See what happens.

Tonight: Be patient. Solitude and beautiful surroundings will please you today. You’ll enjoy being outdoors, which means this is the perfect day for a walk, especially in a park or in pristine nature. Some of you might explore mystical or spiritual disciplines that are intriguing and mysterious.

Tonight: Enjoy privacy. Today is a good day to enjoy the company of friends, groups and organizations. You might feel more protective and supportive about someone than usual. And yes, you might even feel jealous if they show someone else more attention.

Tonight: Schmooze. Today the Moon is high in your chart, which means you’ll attract the attention of others. Possibly, details about your most intimate and personal life are on public display. Whaaat?

This might be as simple as a public argument – hissing whispers in an elevator. Tonight: Be modest. Today your sense of adventure is aroused, which is why you want to break free from your daily routine. See if you can go off somewhere and do something different.

Travel would be ideal, but you can also be a tourist in your own city. You might meet new friends from different backgrounds. Tonight: Adventure! Actor, comedian, entertainer Bob Hope , actress Annette Bening , Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay





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