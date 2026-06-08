Get your daily horoscope for June 8, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Caution! Avoid shopping and important decisions all day until 10:15 p.m. EDT . After that, the Moon moves from GEMINI into CANCER.

You are intelligent, enthusiastic and pioneering. You need intellectual stimulation in order to not be bored. This is a year of service for you, probably service to family.

Therefore, take care of yourself so you can be a help to those who turn to you for guidance, comfort and courage. This is a wonderful day to entertain at home because people feel warmhearted and generous to each other. You might spend extra time redecorating your digs so you can welcome people, plus show off what you’ve done. This is also an excellent day for real estate negotiations.

Tonight: Enjoy your privacy. Feelings of goodwill abound today, which is why you will enjoy the friendship of others. You’ll also enjoy your involvement in groups, clubs and organizations. Your everyday activities will be sunny, warm and upbeat!

The beauty of your daily surroundings is a blessing. Tonight: Be friendly! You make a fabulous impression on others today. In fact, not only do you appear to be warm and gracious, you also look affluent!

This is a great day for financial negotiations. Respect your moneymaking ideas. You’re in the zone!

Tonight: You’re admired. Today highly favors you because the Moon is in your fellow Fire sign dancing beautifully with both Venus and Jupiter in your own sign. It doesn’t get much better than this! Explore new ideas.

Make travel plans. This day can expand to be exciting and adventurous! Tonight: Learn and explore! This is a popular week for you, and today especially, discussions about financial matters, taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property will go well for you.

Oh yes, you’ll come out smelling like a rose! Your ambition is strong and friends are supportive. Tonight: Check your finances. Today it’s in your best interest to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the Moon is opposite your sign.

Nevertheless, the Moon is dancing beautifully with both Venus and Jupiter, which makes this a day of mutual generosity and loving vibes. Enjoy talking to everyone! Tonight: Listen and cooperate. Your efforts at work today will be met with support from others.

This is because people feel generous and helpful today. Because of this, it’s an excellent day to talk to bosses and people in authority to ask for permission or approval. Try it! Tonight: Get better organized.

This is a marvelous day for romance, social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. In particular, the arts will flourish! Plan for a fun outing. Romance is in the air.

Your patience with partners and close friends will bring an immediate payoff. Tonight: Socialize! Enjoy this day in a gentler way. You might want to relax at home.

Get comfortable. Take it easy. Discussions with others will go well, especially financial or practical discussions.

Tonight: Enjoy familiar surroundings. This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others. It’s also a great day to learn something new or take a short trip. You’re eager and curious.

Discussions with members of the general public, as well as close friends and partners, will expand your mind with new information. People are friendly today! Tonight: Happy discussions. Financial discussions and negotiations are favored today because the Moon is in your Money House dancing beautifully with Venus and lucky moneybags Jupiter.

The wheel will tilt in your favor! Meanwhile, this is a pleasant, fun-loving day. Enjoy yourself! Tonight: Check your belongings.

Lucky you! Today the Moon is in your sign giving you a slight advantage over all the other signs.

In addition to which, it’s dancing beautifully with both Venus and Jupiter, thereby encouraging fun and social opportunities. Accept invitations to party! Tonight: You win! Comedian, TV host Joan Rivers , actress Kelli Williams , actor Frank Grillo





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