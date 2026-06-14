Get your daily horoscope for June 14, 2026 from astrologer Georgia Nicols.

Avoid shopping and important decisions after 10:30 p.m. EDT today . The New Moon occurs in GEMINI at 10:54 p.m. EDT .

You have a strong urge to take charge. You are confident, single-minded and tenacious. This is a pleasant year for socializing and enjoying life! Nurture the happiness you have within.

Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but don’t lose sight of your goals. Today’s New Moon is the best day of the year for you to think about something exciting that you can learn – something interesting, fresh and different. Hopefully, it will be helpful, and at least fascinating!

Tonight: New information. The New Moon today offers you a chance to think about moneymaking ideas. You might see ways to make money on the side. You might see ways to take better care of the things that you own.

You want to feather your nest in a practical way. Tonight: Shopping? Today the New Moon is in your sign, which is the best day of the year to take a realistic look in the mirror to see what you can do to improve the image you create on your world. Ideas?

Anyone? Bueller? Tonight: You rock. You’re eager to chat.

Venus and Jupiter in your sign make you charming and entertaining. Today is a good day to think about your spiritual or religious values. Tonight: Privacy. This is the perfect day to think about what friendships mean to you.

Have you thought about what kind of friend you are to others? Tonight: Be friendly. Scrutinize how you deal with the authority figures in your life.

How can you improve your relationship with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs or the police? Tonight: You’re admired. This might be the best day of the year to ask yourself how you can enrich your life by learning or travel. What can you do to expand your experience of your world?

Tonight: Explore! Today’s New Moon is an excellent time to think about how to get out of debt. You also might think about how you handle shared property and shared responsibilities with someone else. Can you improve anything?

Tonight: Pay bills. In a successful relationship, you must be as good for your partner as he or she is for you. Today’s New Moon is opposite your sign, offering you a chance to think about how you can improve your closest relationships. Ideas?

Tonight: Cooperate. Confucius said, “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life. ” This is something to think about for today’s New Moon, because it’s the only New Moon in your House of Employment all year. How can you make your work rewarding?

Tonight: Work. Today’s New Moon is your chance to ask yourself how well you’re doing at the art of living. Do you balance work and play in your life? We need both.

But too much of one or the other is not ideal. Tonight: Play! What can you do to improve your relations with family members? Likewise, what can you do to improve where you live so you are happier living there.

These are the opportunities that today’s New Moon offers you. Tonight: Relax. Singer-songwriter Boy George , actress Lucy Hale , tennis champ Steffi Graf





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