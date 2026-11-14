Daily Fantasy College Football Picks on DraftKings for Week 11's Main Slate

Mark Fletcher Jr. and the Hurricanes could lean on their ground game a bit more without Malachi Toney. Which other players stand out in DFS?

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly. Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data.

Also read Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jordan Love vs. C.J. Stroud

A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities. So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 11's Saturday main slate onThere's really one way to get a piece of Cincinnati's 28.5-point total. They've devolved to an even, unpredictable split at running back, and leading receiver JV Gibson was carted off last Sunday.

JC French IV is still one of the nation's top fantasy QBs, topping 25 DraftKings points in three of his last four games. A huge reason why is his own defense, which is ranked 125th in yards per play. French should be playing catchup against an Iowa State squad allowing 8.1 yards per attempt to opposing passers. Duke is a 13.5-point underdog to Miami, one of the nation's most notorious run funnels.

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On a YPA basis, they're 4th against the rush but 87th against the pass. Eget hasn't met 15.0 DKPTs in four games, but Duke has a +82 point differential in this span. An uphill climb against a reeling Hurricanes secondary should be different. Tennessee's entire offense is De'Sean Bishop.

He's worth the salary if you can find it. Bishop has handled 77.4% of the Vols' total running back opportunities over the last three weeks, which includes a loss to South Carolina. He's met or topped 22.5 DKPTs in five straight games. In a stack with Eget, the Miami running back job is Mark Fletcher Jr.'s once again.

The big-bodied back handled 13 of 17 running back carries in a negative script last week against Notre Dame. He's punched in nine touchdowns in just eight games despite not finding paydirt a week ago. On paper, Duke's rush defense is 20th in YPA allowed, but these ACC schools seem to crumble defensively against the Canes. Beebe should handle the bulk of the work for Indiana, which ranks 9th in the country at 171.5 rushing yards per game.

Curt Cignetti's bunch always pounds the rock. Indiana is a 9.5-point favorite over USC, so Beebe could get plenty of chances to salt away the clock. Wake Forest and SMU are the first game on the main slate in a battle for ACC positioning. The total is higher than I'd set it, but offense will definitely be on the menu.

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Carlos Hernandez has been a breakout star for the Deacs, handling a 32.2% target share. He's sixth in FBS in receiving yards . He clawed to 11.1 DKPTs again this week, marking a ninth straight game with double digits to begin the 2026 season. His 37.9% target share this season trails only Jeremiah Smith, embattled with QB issues, on the slate.

Alabama is 98th in yards per attempt allowed through the air , so I wonder if this is Sherrill's arrival onto the national scene against a top-five school. Opposite that aforementioned awful Bearcats D, I think Jamal Polite Jr. will be a crafty pivot in game stacks. Aiden Flora will get boatloads of attention here, and it's fair. The Cyclones' RB has nine touchdowns in as many games and has handled 66.5% of their opportunities.

But, quietly, Polite Jr. has broken away for a 31.5% target share in the last three weeks, dwarfing the next-best mark on the team . Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Austin is an experienced multisport analyst, having written for over five years for numberFire.com and FanDuel Research. He won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writers Association award for 'Best Football Article'.

Though usually watching sports or NFL Draft tape, Austin also enjoys spending time with his family, a good baked pasta dish, hitting the driving range, or sim racing.