Daily Cannabis Use Surges Among Middle-Aged Britons

New research reveals 1.2 million adults in Great Britain use cannabis daily. Middle-aged users are more than twice as likely to use it daily compared to younger adults.

Over one million adults in Great Britain are consuming cannabis on a daily basis, representing a significant public health concern that experts attribute to self-medication habits among middle-aged populations. A comprehensive study conducted by researchers from King's College London and the University of Bath indicates that individuals in their forties and fifties are more than twice as likely to use the illegal Class B substance every day compared to their younger counterparts.

Daily Cannabis Consumption Statistics Breakdown

The research, which has been published in the academic journal Addiction, estimates that approximately 1.2 million adults across Great Britain engage in daily cannabis consumption. This figure translates to roughly one in fifty adults in the region, marking a substantial increase from previous estimates which placed the number of daily users in England and Wales at around 470,000 based on data from the Office for National Statistics.

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While this new estimate exceeds the one million daily users reported by the health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) for 2023, experts caution that the figures are derived from different surveys and are not directly comparable, meaning the data does not necessarily indicate a definitive rise in overall cannabis usage rates over time.

The analysis involved examining survey responses from more than 25,000 adults, revealing that approximately 7.2 percent reported using cannabis in the past year. Among those users, almost a quarter admitted to using the drug on a daily basis, highlighting a frequent usage pattern that is becoming increasingly concentrated in older demographic groups.

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Age Demographics and Usage Frequency Trends

The study uncovered a striking demographic pattern regarding the frequency of use, showing that daily consumption rises significantly with age. Among cannabis users aged 18 to 24, only 12.1 percent reported taking the drug daily, a figure that climbed to 21.5 percent among those aged 25 to 34.

The rate of daily use continued to escalate among older groups, reaching 33 percent for individuals aged 35 to 44 and 33.7 percent for those aged 45 to 54. Even among cannabis users over the age of 55, almost three in ten, or 29.6 percent, consumed the substance every day, demonstrating that persistent use is a hallmark of middle-aged users.

In contrast, younger adults are more likely to experiment with cannabis or use it occasionally rather than developing a daily habit. However, the data clearly shows that the transition from occasional experimentation to daily dependency is far more common among middle-aged adults, who often turn to the drug in an attempt to manage perceived health issues.

Health Implications and Expert Warnings

Hazel Cheeseman, the chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, which participated in the study, suggested that some middle-aged adults may be using cannabis to manage health problems, despite the lack of proven benefits. She noted that while people report using cannabis and tobacco for perceived mental health benefits, there is significant uncertainty regarding whether these substances actually deliver on those promises.

Ms. Cheeseman explained that there is a strong perception among users that cannabis, much like nicotine and tobacco, helps relieve symptoms of stress and day-to-day anxiety. However, the reality is often that frequent use fuels poor mental health outcomes and can lead to dependence, similar to other addictive substances such as tobacco.

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Experts emphasize that the belief that cannabis can alleviate pain, stress, and anxiety helps explain why individuals turn to the drug as they age and face more health challenges. Yet, this self-medication approach carries risks, as regular use can worsen existing mental health conditions and create a cycle of dependence that is difficult to break.

Consequences and Future Support Strategies

Dr. Hannah Walsh, co-lead author of the study and a research associate at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London, stressed that the frequency of cannabis use matters just as much as the act of using it at all. She warned that using the drug every day or nearly every day carries a greater risk of physical and mental health harms compared to sporadic use.

The findings suggest that daily cannabis use is particularly common among people in midlife, those who are out of work, and individuals who also smoke tobacco. This profile provides a clearer picture of who might benefit most from targeted support services, such as those accessing employment programs or stop-smoking initiatives.

As the data highlights the link between middle age and daily cannabis consumption, health officials are calling for greater awareness of the risks associated with self-medication. The study underscores the need for professional intervention to address the underlying stress, anxiety, and chronic pain that may be driving middle-aged adults to rely on illegal substances for relief.