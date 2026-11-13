Daily Cannabis Use Among Middle-Aged Adults Surges in Britain

New research reveals 1.2 million British adults use cannabis daily, challenging perceptions of drug habits among middle-class professionals.

New research published in the journal Addiction reveals that 1.2 million adults in Britain use cannabis every day. This figure represents a significant increase, amounting to more than double the previous official estimate for daily usage.

Research Methodology and Key Findings

Researchers from King's College London and the University of Bath conducted the study which indicates 7.2 per cent of adults surveyed had used cannabis in the past year. If you extrapolate the percentage, this statistic suggests that 4 million people used cannabis at least once in that timeframe. Furthermore, the data shows that one in 50 adults used it daily.

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The survey results challenge common assumptions about who uses the substance and how frequently. The study highlights a distinct demographic trend where middle-aged individuals are not just experimenting but maintaining consistent daily habits. This data point contradicts the stereotype that daily cannabis consumption is primarily a phenomenon of younger generations.

Shifting Social Norms Among Professionals

Personal anecdotes from middle-class professionals illustrate how social norms have evolved in affluent circles. At gatherings in the Home Counties, guests now frequently pass around a joint after dinner, treating it with the same casual acceptance as a bottle of wine. This behavior marks a shift from previous decades when cocaine and ecstasy were more common at such events.

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In the past, dinner parties in London often featured a wider array of illicit substances. Guests would bring out trays of ecstasy, amphetamines, special K, and above all cocaine. Today, these middle-class professionals who spent their youth in London have cashed in, moved out to the countryside, and almost entirely ditched the cocaine for cannabis.

The consumption often takes place in upscale domestic settings. Around kitchen islands painted in fashionable forest green, in neatly landscaped gardens with firepits and blankets, and at cozy nights with the girls, it has become commonplace. This normalization extends to family dinners where the hostess brings out a pack of long cigarette papers, a tiny box of filters and a bag of dried marijuana flowers that look like moss.

Health Consequences and Personal Experiences

Despite the social normalization, users report significant health downsides that eventually lead to cessation. One mother noted that weed stopped agreeing with her as she aged. She reached a stage where she would get a hangover that felt like a panic attack, followed by a lingering grogginess that could go on for an entire day.

The post-spliff munchies also proved terrible for dieting, adding another layer of negative consequence. She decided to stop because she did not want her growing children to see her do it or smell like the drug. The pungent, instantly recognizable weed smell became a barrier she refused to cross in front of her kids.

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Other users describe the substance as a tool for relaxation rather than recreation. One mum friend in her mid-50s confirms the trend, stating she cannot do without it. She explains that she likes the fact that it relaxes her. She does not really like drinking any more and does not like people around her drinking a lot.

Demographic Trends and Family Dynamics

The study found that people in their 40s and 50s were more than twice as likely to take the class B drug daily as younger adults. This generation often cites a desire to avoid the messiness of alcohol. They feel differently about weed, believing it does the same job without the mess, allowing them to still hold a conversation with someone.

This shift has altered family dynamics and sourcing methods. One friend used to get her supply from her 22-year-old son. However, he has stopped providing it, citing health concerns and wanting to focus on the emergency Master's degree he has taken on because he can't find a job.

Consequently, she now texts his old dealer, who brings it around on a moped. She finds this situation very funny, highlighting the absurdity of maintaining such a habit in middle age. The younger generation can take it or leave it, but for some parents, it remains a go-to for fun. This evolution in drug culture suggests that daily cannabis use is deeply embedded in the lives of older adults, driven by stress relief and social integration rather than rebellion.