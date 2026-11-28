Daily Astrology Forecast: Moon in Leo and Zodiac Insights
Explore today's astrological guidance with the Moon in Leo, offering advice on health, finance, romance, and family dynamics for all zodiac signs to help you make the most of your day.
After 7 a.m. Eastern Time there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in LEO.
You’re astute, observant, dynamic and intuitive. You also have an innate sense of fair play. This is a year of building and work where you might build external or internal structures. Simplicity is key.
Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Good news!
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