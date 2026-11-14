Daily Astrological Guidance for December 6

Advice to avoid shopping and important decisions after 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time while the Moon is in Capricorn, featuring daily horoscope insights for various zodiac signs regarding career, travel, emotions, and relationships.

Caution! Avoid shopping and important decisions all day today after 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time .

The Moon is in CAPRICORN. You’re a compassionate humanitarian. Family and friends are important to you. This year you will reap the rewards of all your hard work.

Also read Your Nov 14 AI horoscope: Communication tips and key astrological insights for today

Expect leadership and increased power. It’s the time for major decisions and accomplishments. Promotions, awards, kudos and acknowledgement will be yours. Act on opportunities!

Every month for about two and a half days, you’re high-viz, which means people notice you more than usual. That little window has arrived. Since you are noticed, do some damage control if necessary.

Tonight: You’re admired. Today you have a strong urge to break free from your daily routine and do something different. Travel would be perfect, but if you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own town. Go someplace you’ve never been before.

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Or take a mental journey by learning something new. Seek the excitement you crave! Tonight: Explore and learn. For whatever reason, today your emotional experiences are more intense.

For example, you might feel more possessive about property or something you own. Or you might desire something that someone else has. Romance will also be passionate! Tonight: Check your finances.

Today your attention turns to your most personal relationships – spouses, partners and close friends. Stay positive and upbeat. Avoid knee-jerk reactions. These relationships are especially important to you today.

Because of this, be accommodating. Tonight: Be cooperative. This is a positive day, even though you might have to work at keeping your upbeat mood intact. You might have to put the interests of someone else before your own, perhaps by helping them do something or giving them your place in line, as it were.

Be supportive. Tonight: Get better organized. This is a romantic, playful, fun-loving day, but you also have strong feelings, especially about your relationships. You might feel nurturing and protective toward your kids or someone else, for that matter.

Enjoy socializing. Explore romantic adventures. Tonight: Socialize! This can be a lovely, mellow day if you allow it to be.

If possible, you will enjoy relaxing at home among familiar surroundings. You might be involved more than usual with a female relative. With your ruler Venus in your sign, you’re charming and diplomatic. Tonight: Relax at home.

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Today you’re keen to talk to others because you feel you have something to say. To put a finer point on it, you want to be heard!

Therefore, find someone who genuinely wants to listen to what you have to say. This discussion will be rewarding and important to you. Tonight: Share ideas. Money issues are on your mind.

However, because travel opportunities beckon to you, you might be making travel plans. You also might find that you feel more attached to something that you own today. Don’t worry. We all have these moments, and this one is fleeting – gone in 48 hours.

Tonight: Check your money. Today the Moon is in your sign, which happens for two and a half days every month. When this occurs, it will always make you more emotional than usual.

However, it will also slightly improve your good luck over all the other signs! Why not test it? Ask the universe for a favor. See what happens.

Tonight: You’re in charge. Because the Moon today is in a hidden part of your chart, you might feel tempted to withdraw from the busyness of the world around you. You’ll enjoy your own company, especially with your favorite snacks and hobbies. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

Friendships means more to you today for some reason. This is why you might feel protective and supportive about a friend, especially if someone needs your emotional help. You also might feel jealous if this friend pays more attention to someone else. Tonight: Friendships. Share this: