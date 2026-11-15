Dahle leads Weber State past Northern Arizona to tighten the race atop the Big Sky

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Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shadheed runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cal Poly, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

via AP) Nate Dahle threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and Weber State upset Northern Arizona in a dramatic 25-21 win on Saturday. Spencer Ferguson ran for 125 yards on 20 carries and Noah Kjar had 135 yards receiving on nine receptions and a touchdown for Weber State. Northern Arizona's Ty Pennington threw for 300 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, the last one to end the game.

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Weber State, ranked 18th in the Stats Perform poll, moved to 7-4, 6-2 with No. 5 NAU at 8-3, 6-2. First-place Montana State beat Northern Colorado. Dahle's 25-yard touchdown pass to Tate Kjar near the midway point of the third quarter put the Wildcats ahead for good at 22-17.

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On the 2-point conversion attempt, a scrambling Dahle threw across the field and was intercepted by safety Braylon Singleton, who returned it 100 yards to reduce the Lumberjacks' deficit to 22-19. The Wildcats are 3-1 after playing their fourth straight game against a nationally ranked team. They beat Idaho State and UC Davis and lost at Montana State.

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