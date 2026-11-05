Dafne Keen Reveals She Was Offered Cocaine at Age 11 and Stays Sober by Choice

Actress Dafne Keen discusses her refusal of cocaine as a child, her sober lifestyle, and her positive experiences working with Hugh Jackman.

Dafne Keen has revealed that she was offered cocaine at wrap parties when she was between the ages of eleven and thirteen. The actress disclosed this startling experience during a recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. Her comments highlight the intense and sometimes dangerous environment child actors face in Hollywood.

Keen explained that witnessing adults engage in heavy drinking and drug use from a young age made her deeply wary of substances. She stated she firmly refused these offers, attributing her decision to a desire to avoid the behaviors she observed in older colleagues. This early exposure effectively acted as a deterrent against experimenting with drugs or alcohol herself.

Also read Millie Keen Reveals Child Star Drug Offers and Sobriety Choice

The twenty-one-year-old actress described herself as a control freak regarding alcohol consumption. She emphasized that she has never been drunk enough to experience a hangover in her life. This strict approach is rooted in personal preference and self-preservation rather than judgment of others.

Keen noted that her commitment to sobriety does not prevent her from having a vibrant social life. She enjoys music, dancing, and spending time with friends late into the night. She revealed she can stay out until the early hours of the morning without consuming any intoxicants.

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To navigate peer pressure and avoid assumptions of intoxication, Keen admitted to occasionally claiming she was high. In reality, she would be drinking soda while pretending to be under the influence. This strategy allowed her to maintain her personal boundaries while remaining comfortable in social settings.

Host Michael Rosenbaum expressed surprise at the early age of such exposure. He noted that he did not encounter such situations until much later in his own life. Rosenbaum questioned the normalcy of an eleven or twelve-year-old facing such offers, highlighting the unique pressures of the industry.

Keen also shared heartfelt anecdotes about her time working with Hugh Jackman in the film Logan. She praised him as the best on-screen dad, citing his role in providing encouragement and advice. Jackman ensured that her working hours were reasonable and protected her from abusive practices.

The actor shielded Keen from behind-the-scenes tensions, allowing her to focus on her performance. He helped create a safe environment that allowed her to thrive on set. This positive mentorship stood in contrast to the challenges of her early career experiences.

The conversation highlighted Keen's commitment to sobriety while maintaining her health and integrity. Her reflections offer a nuanced look at the strategies young actors use to survive high-pressure environments. The industry continues to evolve as more stars speak out about past practices.

In other entertainment news, tracking suggests The Cat in the Hat is underperforming at the box office compared to earlier releases. Industry analysts are monitoring the film's performance closely as distributors assess its financial trajectory.

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Fans of Nicolas Cage have been treated to a new trailer for Lords of War. The footage hints at a crime sequel featuring Bill Skarsgård. Warner Bros. has also confirmed a release date for the next Batman movie, exciting long-time fans.

Channing Tatum recently showcased his new voice style for Avengers: Doomsday. His performance includes a reference to a Fantastic Four character, signaling his upcoming role. The film continues to generate buzz with each new casting detail.

Dafne Keen's R-rated horror film Whistle is preparing for a streaming release on Hulu. This platform offers another chance for the film to reach a wider audience. The move comes after a theatrical run that may have limited its initial exposure.

Indie Navarrette has expressed interest in a dream role that differs from her previous work. She is seeking projects that challenge her range as an actress. This interest aligns with her growing profile in the industry.

Keen is also preparing for a new high-profile role in Disney Plus's Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. This marks her third major franchise role after Marvel and Star Wars. Fans are eager to see her transition into this new fantasy world.