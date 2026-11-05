Dafne Keen Praises Hugh Jackman for Professionalism on Logan Set

Dafne Keen recalls Hugh Jackman's protective and respectful behavior on the Logan set, highlighting how he supported her as a young actor during filming.

Dafne Keen recently shared detailed memories of working alongside Hugh Jackman during the production of the 2017 superhero film Logan, describing the actor as a highly protective and respectful mentor. Speaking on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the actress reflected on how Jackman ensured she felt safe and supported as a young child actor navigating her early career in Hollywood.

Professional Support on the Logan Set

Keen emphasized that Jackman went beyond standard professional duties to safeguard her well-being on set. He actively checked that she was enjoying her work and received proper encouragement, ensuring she was never taken advantage of regarding her working hours or the atmosphere around her.

Also read Marvel Studios Explores New Wolverine Casting Amid Hugh Jackman Saga

She described Jackman as the ideal co-star and a genuine presence that helped her feel like a respected artist rather than just a child cast in a movie. The entire cast and crew contributed to this environment by treating her with dignity while also allowing her to be playful and silly when appropriate for her age.

Artistic Connections and Shared Interests

During the filming period, Jackman was preparing for his musical role in The Greatest Showman, while Keen had trained extensively as a dancer and acrobat with a childhood love for musicals. This shared artistic background often led the two to break into singing and dancing between takes, creating a relaxed and creative atmosphere on set.

Advertisement

Keen noted that this collaborative spirit helped establish a strong rapport between them, which translated directly into their onscreen chemistry as father and daughter characters. Their mutual respect and playful interactions during the shoot helped define the emotional core of their relationship in the film.

Career Impact and Future Roles

The role of Laura/X-23 in Logan served as Keen's breakthrough performance, leading to significant opportunities in subsequent high-profile projects. Her success in this Marvel film paved the way for roles in series such as His Dark Materials and The Acolyte, further solidifying her status in the entertainment industry.

Keen later returned to play the character X-23 in the movie Deadpool and Wolverine, continuing the journey of the character she first portrayed as a child. Her recent comments highlight how the positive experience on the Logan set influenced her confidence and professional growth as she navigated larger roles in major franchise films.