Zynga's Game of Thrones Legends introduces Daenerys Targaryen and other legendary characters in The Old Raven update starting November 4. Discover the full lineup and event details.

Emilia Clarke's portrayal of Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen has firmly established her as one of the most iconic fictional characters in modern television history. Now, the Mother of Dragons is set to return to the mobile gaming world in a major new event for Game of Thrones: Legends. This update, titled The Old Raven, brings the character back into the spotlight for players on iOS and Android devices.

Event Timeline and Legendary Champions

The Old Raven update runs from November 4 at 4 a.m. ET to December 2 at 2 a.m. ET. During this period, players can summon a roster of legendary champions using exalted tokens. The featured characters include Maester Aemon, Benjen Stark, Samwell Tarley, and Daenerys Targaryen in her Mother of Dragons form. Additional champions joining the event are Rhaenyra Targaryen as The Black Queen and Grey Worm.

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Zynga's Ongoing Mobile Game Updates

Game of Thrones: Legends is a puzzle role-playing mobile game developed and published by Zynga. It was first launched in 2024 and continues to receive monthly updates two years after its initial release. The game features characters from the original Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Regular updates introduce new characters, limited-time content, and events that keep the experience fresh for its community.

Upcoming Crow of the Free Folk Content

The Old Raven will not be the final major update of December. From November 18 at 4 a.m. ET to December 16 at 2 a.m. ET, players can engage with the Crow of the Free Folk event. This second wave of content features Legendary characters such as Jon Snow as Crow of the Free Folk, Benjen Stark as the First Ranger, and Yoren as the Recruiter of the Night's Watch. Additional champions include Ygritte as the Peerless Archer of the Free Folk, Mance Rayder as the King Beyond the Wall, and Tormund Giantsbane as the Champion of the Free Folk.

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Historical Context and Literary Origins

Daenerys Targaryen was first introduced in the 1996 novel A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin. The HBO television adaptation, which ran from 2011 to 2019, brought her story to a global audience through Emilia Clarke's performance. Known for bringing dragons back to Westeros after centuries, her legacy endures despite the show's conclusion. Fans continue to anticipate her potential return in the upcoming novel The Winds of Winter, if it is ever published.

Real-World Impact on the Gaming Community

The continued support for Game of Thrones: Legends demonstrates the lasting appeal of the franchise in the mobile gaming sector. With synchronization efforts that align with the airing of related shows, the game offers a comprehensive experience for fans. The inclusion of high-profile characters like Daenerys Targaryen ensures that the title remains a significant presence in the entertainment market. Players can expect the game to remain active with regular content drops throughout the year.