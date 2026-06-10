Daemon Targaryen Returns to Battlefield in House of the Dragon Season 3

Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen moves beyond the divisive, vision-heavy isolation of season 2 to reclaim his role as the Rogue Prince in the upcoming season 3 of House of the Dragon, reuniting with the main cast and engaging in large-scale combat.

The Rogue Prince is seeing an epic return to form in House of the Dragon season 3 after a divisive subplot. As House of the Dragon season 3 's trailers have revealed ahead of the premiere episode's release on June 21, Matt Smith 's Daemon Targaryen will no longer be in an isolated, vision-heavy story like season 2.

After departing from Dragonstone to take Harrenhal, Daemon remained separated from the rest of the original main characters for the majority of season 2, with a large portion of his scenes being with Simon Strong, the Riverlanders, and Alys Rivers. The latter mysterious character facilitated hallucinations and visions for Daemon throughout the season, though this storyline received a divisive response from audiences.

However, in season 3, Daemon's story will take him out of Harrenhal, onto the battlefield, reuniting with key characters, and at the center of more large-scale events and moments akin to his season 1 role. As Daemon returns to more interactions with the larger ensemble and more opportunities to brandish Dark Sister in brutal combat, Matt Smith revealed in an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley that both Daemon and the actor himself are "happy to be back on home turf" in season 3: ScreenRant: What was it like for you to really recalibrate Daemon's dynamics going from very vision-heavy isolation in season 2 to larger-scale stories in season 3?

Matt Smith: "It was good. I think both character and actor were sort of happy to be back on home turf. Daemon, I don't know, his addiction and his predilection towards violence, that is his burning desire. He'd have joined a football firm or something.

Do you know what I mean? He wants to be about it. And for me as an actor, it was nice to be able to get to come back and interact with all the brilliant actors that I get to every day now. Thank the God, not just a random goat.

" After only getting a few opportunities to engage in combat in season 2, Daemon is returning to form as the warrior Rogue Prince in season 3 as Matt Smith's iconic House of the Dragon character is able to capitalize on his "burning desire" for violence again. Like Rhaenyra, Daemon is interested in being in the middle of the action and taking a more active role in the adrenaline-fueled happenings in the realm, and his isolation in season 2 largely kept him from it.

Meanwhile, Smith himself was also excited to be able to interact with a larger variety of actors in season 3 in a similar fashion to season 1. Outside of the mysterious Alys Rivers, the Strong household, brief hallucinations of his Targaryen loved ones, and the noble Rivermen in the back half of the series' sophomore outing, Daemon's real human interactions were so comparatively minimal at Harrenhal that some of his most significant scenes were with animals in his visions, including goats and dogs





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