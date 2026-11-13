Daddy Yankee Wins Latin Grammy Person of the Year at 27th Annual Gala

Daddy Yankee receives the Person of the Year Award from Janet Jackson at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 12, 2026, honoring his reggaeton legacy and career evolution.

Daddy Yankee, the globally recognized Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer, accepted the Person of the Year Award from Janet Jackson onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The ceremony took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12, 2026, marking a significant moment in Latin music history. This prestigious honor recognizes Yankee's decades-long influence in shaping the urban genre and bringing reggaeton to international audiences.

Janet Jackson Tribute Highlights Musical Evolution

Janet Jackson, a longtime colleague and friend, presented the tribute to the Puerto Rican singer, offering heartfelt words about his artistic impact. She stated that it takes vision and courage to help change the sound of music and to create new possibilities for artists who come after you. Jackson emphasized that his artistry helps bring reggaeton to audiences around the world and opens doors for generations of Latin urban artists.

Also read Daddy Yankee Honored as Latin Academy Person of the Year 2026

Using Yankee's real name, Ramon, Jackson reflected on their professional relationship and personal connection. She recalled telling him that he has a beautiful soul and a great energy, noting that she needs that spirit tonight. She added that this spirit is part of what makes his impact reach beyond the music itself. Her speech served as a powerful endorsement of his legacy as a cultural bridge between genres and generations.

Emotional Acceptance Speech and Career Reflections

Daddy Yankee could not hide his emotion upon hearing those words and reciprocated the sentiment with a passionate response. He described Jackson as a great inspiration, a colleague, and a person with such a kind heart and an impressive legacy from an incredible family of talent. He expressed deep affection and respect for her, stating that he loves her very much.

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He specifically referenced their collaboration, noting that when they did that song, it was incredible. He mentioned that it is one of his favorite songs ever, and he thanked her for being there. His acceptance speech blended Spanish and English, reflecting the bicultural nature of his career. He spoke about the genre he helped internationalize, describing its origins as music that started from the bottom, starting in the underground where it was challenged.

He detailed how the music started with cassette tapes on the streets. At one point, even the government thought they were criminals and said they had no future. Today, he shared that his dream was to be a baseball player, but he thanked the academy because now they are dropping beats in the big leagues of the Grammys. He thanked all his colleagues, DJs, dancers, and fans who have been with him since day one when he was not yet a business entity.

Star-Studded Performance and Collaborative Highlights

Earlier in the evening, Daddy Yankee delivered one of the most impressive performances at the ceremony. He was draped in a massive cape with the Puerto Rican flag as he kicked off his show alongside Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap. The pair had recorded "BZRP Music Session #/66" in 2025, a collaboration that was featured prominently in his set. He performed "Ella Me Levantó," "Con Calma," and "Dura" with Bad Gyal, as well as "BOTZ." The performance showcased his enduring appeal and ability to collaborate across borders.

The megahit "Despacito," which he recorded with Luis Fonsi in 2017 and revolutionized Latin music, was also part of the performance. This track remains a cultural phenomenon and a testament to his ability to create global hits. He also performed "Lo Que Pasó, Pasó" and "Sonríele," the latter featuring Colombian star Feid and Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. The set concluded with his anthem "Gasolina," a track that defined the early global explosion of reggaeton. One of the most impressive moments was marked by the surprise appearance of LL Cool J and French Montana.

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Recent Career Turn and Upcoming Plans

Daddy Yankee was honored as the Latin Recording Academy 2026 Person of the Year in a celebration that began on Wednesday night, November 11, with a grand tribute at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas. Figures like J Balvin, LL Cool J, Feid, and Trueno revisited his greatest classics during the opening festivities. In 2022, he announced his retirement from music and his conversion to Christianity, but returned three years later with renewed faith and a commitment to make music with purpose.

His faith-inspired album, released in 2025, includes the lively track "Sonríele," which reached No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart last October. He is currently promoting his new studio album, featuring collaborations with Cardi B, Myke Towers, Danny Ocean, and others. He is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Festival in 2027, signaling his continued relevance in the live music circuit. During his speech, he thanked his family, specifically Yamilette and Jeremy, who have become entrepreneurs. Jeremy manages the La Postal project, carrying on the family legacy in the music industry.