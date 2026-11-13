Daddy Yankee Named 2026 Latin Academy Person of the Year

Daddy Yankee receives the 2026 Latin Academy Person of the Year award in Las Vegas, becoming the first urban artist to win as legends perform his hits.

Daddy Yankee was officially recognized as the 2026 Latin Academy Person of the Year during a gala event held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. This honor marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first Latin urban artist to receive this specific lifetime achievement designation from the organization. The award ceremony served as the prelude to the main Latin Grammy awards presentation scheduled for the following evening.

Historic Recognition and Industry Impact

Raymond Luis Ayala Rodriguez, professionally known as Daddy Yankee, expressed profound emotion upon receiving the accolade, stating that the experience was unlike anything he had previously encountered. The recognition highlights his transformative role in elevating reggaeton from underground street parties to global mainstream dominance. He noted that seeing fellow artists perform his catalog reminded him that his songs ultimately belong to the public who adopted them as their own.

Also read Daddy Yankee Honored as Latin Academy Person of the Year 2026

The 2026 Person of the Year award is reserved for musicians who demonstrate exceptional artistic achievement alongside significant humanitarian contributions. By accepting this honor, Daddy Yankee joins an elite roster of previous recipients that includes cultural icons such as Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira, and Raphael. His selection underscores a shift in the industry's acknowledgment of urban music genres as a vital pillar of Latin cultural heritage.

Tribute Performances by Global Stars

The celebration featured a comprehensive tribute performance that spanned multiple generations and genres within the Latin music landscape. Tito El Bambino, Feid, Jowell & Randy, and Trueno delivered a high-energy rendition of his 2004 breakthrough hit Gasolina. Meanwhile, Dominican star Milly Quezada and Christian musician Alex Zurdo presented a tropical interpretation of his track Bonita, showcasing the song's versatility across different musical styles.

Advertisement

International pop and salsa legends also participated in the tribute, demonstrating the cross-generational appeal of his work. Natalia Jimenez and Pablo Alboran performed a pop ballad version of De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta, which was originally a salsa collaboration with Marc Anthony and Gente de Zona. Additionally, Nathy Peluso delivered a salsa arrangement of Despacito, a track that originally featured Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The tribute extended to include artists from the wider global music community. The Sugar Hill Gang performed Rappers Delight via video message, illustrating the influence of American hip hop on the creation of reggaeton. Video tributes were also sent by Lil Jon, Fergie, Play-N-Skills, Steve Aoki, Black Eyed Peas, and Ed Sheeran, reflecting the widespread international respect for his career achievements.

Leadership Address and Future Outlook

Manuel Abud, the Chief Executive Officer of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, delivered the official award presentation in both English and Spanish. He emphasized that Daddy Yankee did more than just popularize reggaeton; he fundamentally changed the sonic landscape of Latin music and broke down barriers across borders, markets, and languages for a new generation of artists.

Looking ahead, Daddy Yankee has already been announced as a featured performer at the 2027 Coachella music festival. This upcoming engagement signals his continued relevance and influence in the global entertainment industry well beyond his current awards season. He attended the 2026 gala wearing a suit with Asian-inspired design elements and his signature sunglasses, celebrating with family and peers as the historic night unfolded.