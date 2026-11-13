Daddy Yankee Honored as Latin Academy Person of the Year 2026

Daddy Yankee becomes the first urban artist to receive the Latin Academy Person of the Year Award during a star-studded tribute on November 11, 2026.

Daddy Yankee, widely recognized as the pioneer of reggaeton, was formally honored as the Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy during a gala event held on November 11, 2026, in Las Vegas. The ceremony marked a historic milestone, making the Puerto Rican superstar the first Latin urban artist to receive this prestigious title, which recognizes both artistic excellence and humanitarian contributions.

Honoring the Pioneer of Urban Latin Music

The evening served as a celebratory prelude to the main Latin Grammy Awards scheduled for November 12, 2026, featuring a comprehensive tribute to Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, known professionally as Daddy Yankee. The event highlighted his journey from the underground streets of Puerto Rico to becoming a global icon who transformed the sonic landscape of Latin music for the international market.

Also read LATIN GRAMMY 2026. Daddy Yankee habla de su elección como Persona del Año, de Coachella y de su nuevo álbum

During his acceptance speech, the artist reflected on the humble origins of the genre he helped popularize, noting that urban music began in counterculture gatherings known as marquesinas. He recalled a time when mixtapes were confiscated and censored, with authorities labeling the artists as criminals, a stark contrast to the current reality of performing at major Latin Grammy events.

Celebrations by Top International Artists

A diverse array of high-profile artists performed hits from Daddy Yankee's catalog, including J Balvin, Oscar D'León, Natalia Jiménez, and Anthony Ramos. The tribute featured Tito el Bambino, Feid, Jowell & Randy, and Trueno performing Gasolina, while Milly Quezada and Alex Zurdo delivered a tropical rendition of Bonita.

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The musical honors continued with Natalia Jiménez and Pablo Alborán interpreting De vuelta pa la vuelta, originally by Marc Anthony and Gente de Zona. The lineup also included Jorge Drexler, DJ Playero, Reik, Luísa Sonza, Rawayana, Kapo, Lenny Tavarez, Justin Quiles, Pedro Capó, Elena Rose, Shelia E., and Dante Spinetta, each contributing to the celebration of the artist's legacy.

Global Recognition and Strategic Influence

Manuel Abud, the Chief Executive Officer of the Latin Recording Academy, presented the award to Daddy Yankee in both English and Spanish. Abud emphasized that the artist did not merely transport reggaeton to the world but fundamentally altered the sound of Latin music, breaking through barriers of language, market, and geography.

Yankee joins an exclusive list of previous Person of the Year recipients, which includes legends such as Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira, and Raphael. His influence extends globally, as evidenced by video messages of congratulations from Anglo artists including Sugar Hill Gang, Lil Jon, Fergie, Play-N-Skills, Steve Aoki, Black Eyed Peas, and Ed Sheeran.

Advice on Character and Future Ambitions

In his closing remarks, the artist shared three critical life lessons, stating that talent opens doors but character keeps one in the game. He advised that leadership requires the ability to serve others and urged everyone to protect their souls, warning that winning the world is meaningless if one loses their spiritual well-being.

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The artist, who will also perform at Coachella in 2027, appeared in a suit with Asian-inspired details and his signature sunglasses. He spent the evening smiling from his table with his family, singing along to performances, and embracing colleagues like Oscar D'León and Nathy Peluso, who descended from the stage to honor him personally.