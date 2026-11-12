Daddy Yankee Honored as 2026 Latin Person of the Year at MGM Grand

Manuel Abud and Latin Recording Academy honor Daddy Yankee at the 2026 gala in Las Vegas, featuring performances by J Balvin, Anthony Ramos, and Tito El Bambino.

Daddy Yankee received the 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prestigious honor recognized his nearly three-decade career as a pioneer who transformed reggaeton from an underground style into a global phenomenon.

Gala Opening and Tribute Performances

Manuel Abud, the chief executive of the Latin Recording Academy, officially welcomed the Puerto Rican artist to the stage, describing the evening as a historic celebration of musical impact across cultures and generations. The invite-only event featured a dinner and presentation that lasted more than three hours, showcasing diverse renditions of Yankee's extensive repertoire by various prominent artists.

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The formal tribute began with an introduction by Jorge Drexler, followed by DJ Playero playing early hits before Anthony Ramos delivered a salsa version of "Coraza Divina" from 2007. Immediately following this, Tito El Bambino, Jowell y Randy, and Feid performed an energetic rendition of "Gasolina," which served as the catalyst for the genre's mainstream breakthrough.

Star-Studded Collaborations and Musical Diversity

Tito El Bambino shared a personal memory with the audience, recalling that he was only 12 years old when he first met Daddy Yankee and noting the artist's vision for newer generations. The performance lineup included The Sugar Hill Gang performing "Rapper's Delight" to honor a group Yankee admires, alongside a powerful medley by J Noa, Paulo Londra, Trueno, Feid, and Ryan Castro featuring tracks like "Rompe" and "Talento de Barrio." Additional acts included Reik and Luisa Sonza performing a bossa nova version of "Ella Me Levantó," while Farruko, Rawayana, and Kapo performed a reggae adaptation of "La Despedida." Other notable tributes featured Natalia Jimenez and Pablo Alborán singing a ballad version of "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta," Tito Nieves, Oscar D' Leon, and Nathy Peluso delivering a salsa twist of "Despacito," and Pedro Capo and Elena Rose performing a classical rendition of "Ora Por Mi." Artists such as Juan Luis Guerra, Fergie, Luis Fonsi, Black Eyed Peas, Carlos Vives, Snow, Lil Jon, and Steve Aoki also contributed heartfelt video messages to celebrate the honoree.

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Historic Chart Dominance and Global Impact

The Latin Recording Academy selected Daddy Yankee as the Person of the Year in April 2026 to celebrate his resilience, creativity, and lasting influence on the music industry. Born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, he has achieved over 100 entries on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including seven number-one hits. His 2004 album featured "Gasolina," which propelled reggaeton into the global spotlight, and he also collaborated with Luis Fonsi on "Despacito," a track that spent 56 weeks at number one in 2017.

Speech and Final Performance

J Balvin and LL Cool J took center stage to recount Yankee's career before inviting him to accept the award, where he was joined by his parents, son, and brothers. Daddy Yankee expressed deep emotion during his speech, attributing his success to divine grace and stating that his songs belong to the listeners who support them. He concluded the ceremony by performing three hits: "Botz," "Sonríele," and "Lo Que Paso Paso," marking a triumphant end to an evening celebrating his legacy.