Isaac Luechtefeld, 34, shot his wife Raquel and their three young children in Plant City before killing himself, authorities said. A 911 call captured a child pleading for life.

A Florida man identified as 34-year-old mobile mechanic Isaac Luechtefeld gunned down his wife of 14 years and their three young children before taking his own life, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Family Members Found Dead In Plant City

The killings happened Thursday at the family home on the 1700 block of Sparkman Road in Plant City. The wife was identified as Raquel Luechtefeld, also 34. The children were a 5-year-old son, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old baby boy. Authorities found five family members dead inside the home after responding to an open 911 call.

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The call came in at 3:29 p.m. from inside the home. Authorities do not know who placed the call or which phone it came from, Chronister said. A dispatcher heard a child pleading, Daddy, please dont shoot me. Daddy, please dont kill me, the child said three or four times.

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The father was heard saying Sorry, buddy, followed by a loud bang, the sheriff said. Dispatchers then heard another loud bang. Deputies arrived just over 10 minutes later and began assessing the scene. They saw a young child lying lifeless on the floor and forced their way into the home, but the threat had ended.

Dispatcher Heard Child Pleading For Life

Chronister called the scene nothing short of pure evil. He said investigators were still searching for answers about why the killings happened. The family had lived at the home for about a year, and the sheriffs office had no calls for service there during that time. Neither parent had a criminal history, he said.

The gunmans mother and his wifes sister told The Post they were completely blindsided by the tragedy. There was no indication that he was suffering from mental health issues, they said. Raquel Luechtefelds sister, Rebecca Uribe, 35, said the couple had gone on a date night on Monday while their mother watched the kids. Everything was fine, Uribe said.

She revealed the family had celebrated Raquel Luechtefelds birthday just last week with a surprise party at her parents home. She said her brother-in-law had seemed his normal self. He was such a good dad, and he was such a good husband, Uribe added. All of this blindsided us.

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Family Members Shocked By Sudden Tragedy

Everyone that you talk to will tell you that this is a shock. This is something that nobody saw coming, and this is not who Isaac was, Uribe said. The sheriff said the deputies who responded and the dispatcher who heard the call were deeply affected. They were being connected with the agencys peer support team and other resources.

As the holidays approach, Chronister urged anyone struggling to ask for help. There are no words that can capture the depth of this tragedy, Chronister said. If youre struggling, a permanent solution to a temporary problem is never the answer. Pick up the phone.

You are not alone. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by call or text. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting the Crisis Text Line at 741741.