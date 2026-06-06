Daddy Lipa vs. New Husband: Power Struggle Over Dua Lipa s Career?

Dua Lipa's father Dugi, a protective figure in her career, faces potential rivalry with new husband Callum Turner as the singer marries in a lavish Sicilian celebration.

Dua Lipa 's career reached a pinnacle when she opened the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, performing a medley of her hits while nominated in two categories.

For the singer who grew up in a cramped former council flat in London, this was a monumental moment. However, walking the red carpet with her was not her then-boyfriend and now husband, actor Callum Turner, but her father, Dukagjin Lipa, known affectionately as Dugi or Daddy Lipa to fans. Dugi, dapper in a classic tuxedo and black bow tie, garnered global attention, with websites hailing him as the hottest dad in the world.

One fan even wrote online, Please tell Dua Lipa s dad I m single. Within Dua s circle, the Kosovan businessman is regarded as a heartthrob, with some friends describing him as a DILF. For Dugi, accompanying his daughter on such a momentous night was more than a fashion statement; it was a message of his relentless protectiveness over her and her lucrative career.

Dua Lipa, now 30, is Britain s most successful female pop star with an estimated fortune of £90 million. Music industry sources reveal that Dugi micro-manages her professional life, ensuring he is by her side as much as possible.

However, he now faces competition from her new husband. Dua and Callum Turner married last Sunday in a low-key ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London after two years of dating. The wedding, where Dugi gave his daughter away, preceded a lavish three-day celebration in Palermo, Sicily. Locals were unimpressed, with posters declaring Palermo is not for rent as a ring of steel was erected around a square for a cocktail reception.

Guests staying at the £1,000-a-night Villa Igiea hotel enjoyed a yacht party on Thursday, followed by a no-expense-spared party at the Galleria d Arte Moderna on Friday. The bride stunned in a custom Bottega Veneta gown with Bulgari jewelry, including a £185,000 Manchette watch, while Turner wore a beige suit by Jacques Marie Mage. The grand finale tonight is at Villa Valguarnera, 12 miles east of Palermo, with rumors that Sir Elton John, a close friend of Dua, will perform.

The question among Dua s inner circle is whether there is room for her charismatic and confident father in her marriage. Dugi, married to Dua s mother Anesa for over 30 years, will likely remain front and center. Associates predict a potential power struggle between Callum and Daddy Lipa for influence over the singer. A source says, She s a global megastar, but Dugi is the head of the family and everyone knows it.

He is ruthless and ridiculously protective of Dua. Barely a decision is made about Dua without him having the ultimate say. He may like Callum, but Callum will have to fall in line with her dad if he wants plain sailing.

However, Callum is no pushover; he can be hardcore too. It will be interesting to see if there is room for both regarding Dua s career. Watch this space. I can personally attest to Callum s strong character; at Glastonbury in June 2024, after Dua s headline performance, she faced accusations of miming from TV viewers





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Dukagjin Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Power Struggle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish Italian WeddingDua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to tie the knot in a lavish Italian wedding in Sicily. The couple, who held their legal wedding ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall, will celebrate their union with a three-day extravaganza in Palermo. Top showbiz names including Elton John and Charli XCX are expected to attend the £1 million bash, with the couple's wedding planner spotted arriving in Palermo to oversee preparations.

Read more »

The Best Courthouse Bridal Looks Ever, From Dua Lipa to Charli XCXFrom Dua Lipa’s Schiaparelli skirt suit to a Vogue bride’s T-shirts and sneakers: a courthouse wedding inspires personality-driven bridal looks.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Count Down to £1million Sicilian WeddingDua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to tie the knot in a £1million Sicilian wedding weekend. The couple, who legally married in London on Sunday, are counting down the hours until their big day, which will see 300 family and friends attend a three-day extravaganza.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Begin £1million Sicilian Wedding CelebrationsDua Lipa and Callum Turner have started their three-day £1million wedding celebrations in Sicily after legally marrying in London. The couple is staying at the luxurious Villa Igiea Hotel, where they relaxed on their £6,000-a-night balcony suite. Their 300 guests are arriving for the extravaganza, which includes events at the Galleria Moderna and Villa Valguanera, with Elton John rumored to perform. Security is tight with over 50 bodyguards and non-disclosure agreements for staff.

Read more »