Dad's Gadget Picks for Father's Day

A guide to the latest gadget picks for gadget-obsessed dads, including a can opener, cooling balls, cold-brew maker, travel mug, juicer, strainer, Bluetooth probe, infrared thermometer, cleaning brush, and custom oven door.

Last year, I wrote the first edition of our ‘ gadget dad ’ gift guide, inspired by my own gadget-obsessed dad, who loves things like mixology spoons and golf-swing trainers .

This year, I’m back with his latest gadget picks, wish-list gadgets, and some of his old favorites. For context: My dad is an interventional radiologist, a job that my mom always explains as being like a ‘human plumber’ because he performs minimally invasive procedures on blood vessels and other internal structures. He uses imaging techniques (such as fluoroscopy and ultrasound) to guide small devices (like catheters or angioplasty balloons) during surgery.

From guide wires the size of a human hair to aortic stents as big as a one-and-a-half-inch pipe, he uses all kinds of medical gadgets every day. But it’s not just at work that he uses gadgets — he’s just as into gadgets when he’s off duty, too.

He is truly a gadget enthusiast who has always hunted for gadgety solutions to fix a range of everyday dilemmas — like a custom baffle door for making back-to-back artisan-level pizzas — to the point that, one past Father’s Day, my mom and I even gifted him a gadget. He takes great pride in the research process, reading countless reviews, scouring Kickstarter and Consumer Reports, and watching hours of videos on YouTube.

His research has led him to a charging station that he uses to power all his devices at once, a fan that lets him precisely control the temperature of his smoker, and even a waterproof phone case for capturing photos and videos of seascapes. You’re in luck. Here, I’ve rounded up all of my dad’s gadgety picks for Father’s Day, including a few he’s currently trying out and one that’s on his wish list.

Some of his picks include a can opener that cuts and lifts the top off a can, creating an open metal cup for elevating the flavor profile of your favorite beverage; stainless-steel cooling balls to make iced coffee at home; a cold-brew maker to infuse coffee with nitrogen and keep it chilled for weeks; a ceramic-lined travel mug that doesn’t taint the taste of drinks and is designed to fit all standard car cup holders; a flat-folding juicer for making cocktails, Caesar-salad dressing, and other marinades; a strainer for filtering ice and large fruit pulp from shaken or stirred cocktails; a Bluetooth-enabled probe kit for smoking ribs, pork shoulder, or brisket; an infrared thermometer for checking the temperature on the griddle of his Blackstone grill; and a cleaning brush for his Blackstone grill with a wavy cooking grid.

He also has his eye on a custom-made oven door to increase the temperature during preheating and maintain the heat between pizzas. With these gadgets, he can enjoy his passion for cooking and gadgets while also performing his job as an interventional radiologist





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Gadget Dad Father's Day Interventional Radiologist Human Plumber Mixology Spoons Golf-Swing Trainers Can Opener Cooling Balls Cold-Brew Maker Travel Mug Flat-Folding Juicer Strainer Bluetooth Probe Infrared Thermometer Cleaning Brush Custom Oven Door

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