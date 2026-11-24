He slipped on ice and plummeted down an icy ravine on a California mountain.

A father plunged 500 feet to his death down an icy mountain gulch in Southern California while trying to rescue his slipping son. Guillermo Alejandro Batres, 44, a certified ultra-running coach, died on Sunday while hiking Mount Baden-Powell in Los Angeles County with his boy.

When the child lost his footing on the trail, Batres stepped in to assist, only to lose his own grip on the ice.

Also read Devoted dad plummets 500ft to his death down notorious California mountain after son’s mishap

“As Guillermo tried to help him up, he slipped on ice and fell approximately 500 feet down a steep gulch,” his niece, Jennifer, wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to cover funeral costs. “Guillermo died in the fall, leaving his family shocked, grieving, and facing an unimaginable loss.

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” Emergency crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department rushed to the mountain after the fall was reported around 10:09 a.m., deploying an air unit to recover Batres’ body. Batres earned his United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy certification in July 2025, training athletes for grueling 50-mile, 100-mile, and multi-day races. His family has not yet shared details regarding his son’s condition. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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