Towler spent a night in the emergency department of Flinders Medical Centre, where he received a “few stitches” for the wound.

A South Australia n father is lucky to be alive after he was mauled by a shark during a routine fishing charter. Brad Towler, 46, who runs Fleurieu Charters, was catching school sharks on Saturday when one jumped on board the vessel and lunged at him.

“One decided it wanted revenge and bit me on the leg,” Towler told his followers in a post to Facebook. With customers on board when the small shark attacked, Towler said it was a “mad dash” to pack everything up and “get compression on the wound. ”Brad Towler, 46, who runs Fleurieu Charters, was catching school sharks on Saturday when one jumped on board the vessel and lunged at him.

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Towler said he “smashed” the shark “several times” following the attack, but that it still “wanted to bite me. ” The pro fisherman was two and a half hours from the nearest hospital at the time of his injury, forcing him to desperately rely on bandages to compress the gushing wound.

“I had that much pressure applied by the time I got to hospital it wasn’t far away from not feeling my leg,” he said. Towler spent a night in the emergency department of Flinders Medical Centre, where he received a “few stitches” for the wound. Facebook/Brad TowlerIn his 25 years working as a professional fisherman, Towler said it was the first time he had been bitten by a shark, despite having handled thousands of them.

School sharks, informally known as ‘schoolies’, are a species of shark that grow up to 1.8 metres in length and just under 40 kilograms. They are predominantly found around southern Australia, but have been recorded in parts of southern Queensland, Perth and Tasmania. The incident comes just months after a 16-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while surfing on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

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Oliver Tokic-Bensley said he was lucky to still have his foot after he was attacked while sitting on his board at Middleton Beach, about 80 kilometres south of Adelaide.

“I felt something sharp … I sort of jumped when it got me, and then I kicked my foot away, and luckily it didn’t hold onto me,” he told“I was like ‘oh s**t it might come back and bite me somewhere else’,” he said. One of Australia’s leading shark experts has issued a grim warning for beachgoers as summer draws near.

According to Dr Chris Pepin-Neff from the University of Sydney, a changing climate pattern has triggered warmer waters — increasing the probability of predators beneath the surface.

“It’s been a horror of a year, and I would expect that for surfers who are further out, it is going to continue to be dangerous. ”Dr Pepin-Neff said an incoming El Niño climate pattern — which often brings hotter temperatures and lower rainfall – will likely make shark behaviour unpredictable. In his 25 years working as a professional fisherman, Towler said it was the first time he had been bitten by a shark, despite having handled thousands of them.

Aussies looking to have a dip are being warned that summer showers dumping rain on harbour beaches and river systems will draw in more bull sharks.

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“There’s a statistical connection between bull sharks coming to the surface after 40 millimetres of rain,” Dr Pepin-Neff said. An abundance of drones and shark nets have been deployed in an effort to keep swimmers safe under a multimillion-dollar shark monitoring package announced by the NSW Government.

The $120 million shark management package has been in the works since a series of shocking shark attacks rocked NSW beaches and Sydney Harbour, most notably in January 2026 when four separate shark attacks were recorded in 48 hours. Towler spent a night in the emergency department of Flinders Medical Centre, where he received a “few stitches” for the wound.

A fleet of hi-tech drones began operating 365 days a year across 50 NSW beaches in July, including most of Sydney’s ocean hotspots. On top of that, dozens of beaches are getting drone coverage during weekends and school holidays, bringing the total number of drone-guarded beaches in the state to 73. In South Australia, light aircraft have begun patrolling the waters between North Haven and Rapid Bay as temperatures rise across the state.

In Western Australia, Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis said the state’s shark mitigation budget would be boosted by $5 million amid an increase in shark activity, after a whale washed up at a popular beach and a swimmer was killed by a shark. Jarvis said $2.3 million would go towards boosting helicopter and aerial surveillance, with $1.2 million to support additional beach and drone patrols.

Brad Towler, 46, who runs Fleurieu Charters, was catching school sharks on Saturday when one jumped on board the vessel and lunged at him.

“One decided it wanted revenge and bit me on the leg,” Towler said in a post to Facebook. In his 25 years working as a professional fisherman, Towler said it was the first time he had been bitten by a shark, despite having handled thousands of them. Towler spent a night in the emergency department of Flinders Medical Centre, where he received a “few stitches” for the wound.