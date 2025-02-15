The Dacia Sandero, a budget-friendly city car, dethrones Tesla's Model Y to become Europe's best-selling car in 2024. This shift reflects a consumer preference for affordable vehicles over high-end EVs. Meanwhile, Chinese brands like BYD and Xpeng make significant strides in the market, signaling a potential disruption in the European automotive landscape.

Tesla 's Model Y slipped from first to fourth in Europe ’s 2024 best-sellers list. The Dacia Sandero took the top spot, followed by the Renault Clio and VW Golf. BYD outsold Alfa Romeo, Jaguar and Subaru ; Xpeng also performed well. The Europe an car industry is famous for its premium sedans and SUVs and mega-buck supercars, but the list of best-selling cars in the region for 2024 reveals Europe ans themselves prefer something more humble.

The most-bought vehicle there last year was the no-frills, ICE-only Dacia Sandero, which starts at the equivalent of just $13,400. Dacia sold 268,101 Sanderos, up 14 percent on 2023. Renault - which owns the budget Dacia brand - also grabbed second place with the Clio, itself up 7 percent to 216,317, but the VW Golf was right behind it at 215,715, that number up 17 percent compared to the year before. Tesla’s Model Y, which was the overall champ in 2023, could do no better than fourth, its sales having dropped 17 percent to 209,214 in a year when total vehicle sales increased by 0.9 percent to 12.9 million. No other car in the top 30 lost so much ground, most having improved their sales, according to data from Jato Dynamics. Reasons for the Model Y’s misfortune include the fact that EV sales as a whole in Europe are down (though only by 1.2 percent), as well as the SUV having been around for a while and some buyers rightly suspecting that a facelift was imminent. Some would-be customers were also potentially put of off by the antics of the company’s boss, Elon Musk, which included supporting far-right political parties in Germany. Chinese-branded cars didn’t make much of a dent in the top 50 best-selling models list, MG’s ZS (number 34) being the exception. But that could change very soon if the figures for the best-selling brands are anything to go by. Volkswagen, Toyota, BMW, Skoda and Mercedes locked out the first five places and all gained ground (though only 1 percent apiece in the case of VW and Benz). But further down the list there’s evidence of major future upheaval in the European car market. BYD’s sales climbed 216 percent to 50,265, putting it ahead of Alfa Romeo (44,777 units) and Subaru (22,458), and KG Mobility grew 30 percent to 23,836. Omoda hit the board for the first time, selling 14,254 cars and Xpeng’s 8,188 registrations represented a 304 percent improvement. Not every Chinese brand was celebrating. Lynk & Co dropped 73 percent and Ora fell 41 percent, but the message for Europe’s legacy automakers is clear: the Chinese aren’t coming, they’re already here.





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AUDI BMW BYD Dacia ELECTRIC VEHICLES EUROPE FORD JAGUR KIA LEXUS MG MODEL Y OPEL PEUGEOT SKODA SUBARU TESLA TOYOTA VW

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dacia to Launch Electric Version of Europe's Best-Selling Car, the SanderoDacia, renowned for its affordable vehicles, is set to enter the electric car market with an electrified version of its flagship model, the Sandero. The electric Sandero is expected to launch in late 2027 and will be based on the redesigned next-generation Sandero, retaining its popular hatchback body style.

Read more »

Walker Aims to Bounce Back in 2024 After Difficult 2024 SeasonFacing a challenging 2024 season, Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker is determined to regain his form and secure a prominent role on the team. Walker, who struggled in 2024 with career lows across various pitching metrics, has made significant changes to his offseason routine and is already seeing positive results in his velocity. He remains committed to improving his pitching arsenal, particularly his slider, and is focused on performing at his best regardless of whether he starts or comes out of the bullpen.

Read more »

Dacia Sandero takes European sales crown by wide marginRomanian supermini outsold the second-placed Renault Clio by more than 50,000 cars

Read more »

Dacia Electric Sandero: Specifications Set By Christmas 2025Dacia CEO, Laurent Le Vot, provided details about the upcoming electric Sandero during a press conference. The electric Sandero will continue to use the CMF-B platform and Dacia aims to be 100% electrified by 2035. Dacia will prioritize accessible mobility with the electric Sandero, exploring cost-effective battery solutions.

Read more »

Europe Reaches Record 47% Renewable Electricity Share in 2024A new report highlights Europe's achievement of a record-breaking 47% of electricity generated from renewable sources in 2024, signaling a significant step towards a sustainable energy future.

Read more »

Europe EV Sales Stall in 2024, Drop to Third-Most-Popular ChoiceSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »