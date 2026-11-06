Dacia's Jimny? This chunky little Renault SUV could become the Duster's little brother in Europe

Due to go on sale in India next year, production Bridger may also be offered in Europe by Dacia to cut emissions

Due to go on sale in India next year, production Bridger may also be offered in Europe by Dacia to cut emissionsThe Bridger, revealed as a near-ready concept earlier this year, is a chunky, small SUV in the mould of the.

It was designed to sit underneath the slightly larger Renault Duster - an adapted version of Dacia's European SUV of the same name - in the French brand's Indian showrooms. It will be launched next year in line with the Renault Group's strategy to significantly expand its global footprint by introducing market-specific models in key regions.

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As with other international offerings, including the Renault Filante, Boreal and Niagara, the Bridger hadn't been planned for launch in the company's home market of Europe. However, with the group's value-focused Dacia brand needing to electrify its line-up quickly and affordably, and with heavy incentives in place to build its cars locally, company insiders have revealed it could adapt the Bridger for the European market, where it would go up against the similarly conceived Electrification and reducing CO2 emissions are top priorities for Dacia, with the Romanian firm trailing its Renault Group counterparts on emissions, owing to its limited electric line-up.

Dacia is also reviewing its plans in light of proposed rules under the EU's new Industrial Accelerator Act. This could introduce super-credits for EVs built in Europe, which would be more generous for models that are less than 4.2m long. Dacia has announced that it plans to launch four EVs by 2030 but hasn't named them.

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Autocar can reveal that they are theThat final slot was intended to be an electric version of the new Striker crossover, but plans for that have been cancelled, according to sources, and a European-built version of the Bridger is a contender to replace it. Speaking at the Paris mator show last month, Renault Group CEO François Provost said the Bridger was"created for India but it could one day come to our markets too".to its European line-up in the coming years, but that will sit outside the main car line-up as a Citroën Ami-sized quadricycle. and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

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