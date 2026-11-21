Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed criticism and hate after a Friday night win over Duke improved the Tigers to 7-4, keeping alive hopes for an eighth win against South Carolina.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media following the Tigers' Friday night win over Duke, speaking candidly about the criticism and hate he has faced.

Swinney addresses hate and criticism

The victory improved Clemson to 7-4 on the season, keeping hopes alive for an eighth win against South Carolina. It marked a much-needed response after a disappointing home loss the previous week. Swinney acknowledged the external noise but made clear he does not let it distract him. I have always been loyal to Clemson, and it is disheartening, he said.

Also read Clemson Players Defend Dabo Swinney With Powerful Sign Following Duke Win

I am a human, and I do not read stuff, but I feel it. There is a lot of hate out there. He added that hating has almost become a profession, where people just destroy and tear down, make things up and lie. But all that has done is galvanize everything, he said.

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I do not do this for applause; I have had plenty of that. The veteran coach has won two national championships and multiple ACC titles since taking over full-time in 2009. Clemson has not met its own standards recently, going 7-6 last season after starting ranked No. 4. This year the Tigers entered the Duke game at 6-4 with little offensive production, and speculation about Swinney's future grew louder.

Things appeared to have bottomed out this season, as the Tigers limped into their Friday night showdown with Duke holding a 6-4 record and having little offense to speak of in 2026. The noise regarding Dabo and his future at Clemson was only getting louder, but the Tigers took care of business and beat Duke. The win may have temporarily quieted some of that noise, though questions about the program's direction remain.

Coach cites loyalty and track record

Swinney pointed to his long track record, including 16 straight seasons with at least seven wins. It hurts because I have done nothing but do my best here for 24 years, he said. It is all I have done, showing up every day. Football is hard.

He also noted that players consistently defend him, saying, Nobody else stands up for Coach Swinney except them players, except them freaking players that know. Y'all do not know me. I appreciate whoever, that there is one fan that went to Walmart and got a poster board and wrote, I support Coach Swinney. I am glad there is one out there.

The win over Duke came in dramatic fashion, with Clemson taking care of business after limping into the game with a 6-4 record. Some national analysts have suggested the victory could be a last burst for a coach on the hot seat, comparing it to situations like Billy Napier at Florida or Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Much like a dying dog who gets a last burst of energy before taking a turn, it is quite common for lame duck head coaches to go out and get one last big win before exiting stage left.

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Coaches fired after big wins before

These kinds of things happen all the time, especially in power conferences with high-profile coaches. Last year, Billy Napier was surely on his way out of Gainesville when his 1-3 Florida Gators took down a top-ten Texas team in The Swamp. Jimbo Fisher was famously fired following a blowout win over Mississippi State in 2023, holding the same 6-4 record that Clemson had heading into its game Friday night.

Larry Coker won a national title in 2001 at Miami, a team many consider the greatest of all time, but five years later he was fired after a win over a top-20 Boston College squad granted the Hurricanes bowl eligibility late in the season. Others argue the win shows Swinney is looking to end the season on a high note and build momentum for 2027, especially with a 24-team playoff expanding access.

Transfer portal reluctance criticized by analysts

Swinney has faced criticism for his reluctance to fully embrace the transfer portal, a stance that some believe has hurt Clemson's roster depth. That decision will go down as one of the biggest self-made missteps in recent college football history, according to one analyst. That is not news to anyone who has been following the sport for the past several years.

What you may find shocking is this win over Duke may actually be a sign that Dabo is all but officially done. Winning a football game can sometimes signify that a program is heading in the right direction, or, at the very least, that a coach has temporarily stopped the bleeding. Still, Swinney remains focused on the immediate task: finishing the season strong and earning respect from a national audience.

South Carolina win provides momentum

A win over South Carolina would give the Tigers eight wins and some positive momentum heading into the offseason.