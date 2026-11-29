Clemson’s Palmetto Bowl win over South Carolina saw plenty of action and lead changes. However, there was a scary sight at the beginning of the third quarter th

Clemson players pause as medical staff take care of injured Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, November 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectover South Carolina saw plenty of action and lead changes. However, there was a scary sight at the beginning of the third quarter that saw a stoppage.was carted off the field on a spinal board. He collided with a teammate, long snapper Jackson Reach, and was hit in the neck. After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update that should bring relief to fans.

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Swinney compared the injury to one that happened 11 seasons ago with star wide receiver Mike Williams, who collided with a goal post to suffer the injury.